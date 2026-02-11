Bitcoin (BTC) price extends losses, trading below the lower consolidating boundary at $67,300 at the time of writing on Wednesday. A firm close below this level could trigger a deeper correction for BTC. Despite the weakness in price action, institutional demand shows signs of support, recording mild inflows in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) so far this week. Meanwhile, market participants now await the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, to be released on Wednesday, which could provide directional bias for the Crypto King.

Institutional demand records mild inflows amid falling prices

Institutional demand shows mild signs of recovery so far this week. According to SoSoValue data, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a mild inflow of $166.56 million on Tuesday, marking the third consecutive day of net positive flows since last Friday. If inflows continue and intensify, BTC could see some recovery.

Total Bitcoin spot ETFs net inflow daily chart. Source: SoSoValue

US NFP could provide fresh volatility toward risky assets

The United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the delayed Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for January on Wednesday at 13:30 GMT, which could bring fresh volatility toward BTC.

Last week, the BLS reported that it had postponed the release of the official employment report, originally scheduled for Friday, due to the recent partial government shutdown. After the US House passed a package on Tuesday to end the shutdown, the agency announced it will release the labor market data this Wednesday.

Market participants expect January’s NFP to rise by 70K following the 50K increase recorded in December. In this period, the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.4%. At the same time, the annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Hourly Earnings YoY, is projected to soften to 3.6% from 3.8%.

This macroeconomic data could spark renewed volatility in the US Dollar (USD) and Bitcoin, providing further clues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) path forward on interest rate cuts.

In case of the NFP data coming in stronger than expected, indicating robust job growth, higher wages, and a strong economy, this could cause the Fed to maintain a hawkish stance for longer. As a result, expectations for interest rate cuts could be pushed further out, which could cause the Greenback to rise, while the crypto market could see further sell-off.

Conversely, weaker-than-expected NFP data would point to slowing economic growth, rising unemployment, and softer wage growth, increasing expectations that the Fed is moving closer to rate cuts. This scenario could weigh on the US Dollar while supporting a recovery in risky assets such as Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC could head toward $60,000 mark

The Bitcoin price on the 4-hour chart shows that the Crypto King has been trading sideways between $67,300 and $71,751 after recovering from a low of $60,000 on Friday. As of writing on Wednesday, it is slipping below the lower boundary of this consolidation.

If BTC breaks and closes below the lower consolidation boundary at $67,300, it could extend the correction to revisit Friday’s low at $60,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart reads 37, below the neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines also showed a bearish crossover on Tuesday, reinforcing the negative outlook.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart

If BTC recovers, it could extend the advance toward the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart at $71,422, which roughly coincides with the upper consolidation boundary at $71,751.