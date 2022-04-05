Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis and TradingLevels. Market Summary: Support is 45,000 as long as this doesn't become the retested resistance, we can still expect a move higher towards 50,000 as Wave (v).
BTC Trading Strategy: Our current long trades will be exited at 50,000. If the market above 50k is going to be bullish, we will wait for the Classic TradingLevels pattern across 50K (Major Level TL5) to enter the long side again.
I will also be aware of the bearish side of the market this is failing at 50k and look for short trades. Either way we will just need to be patient at the 50k.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
