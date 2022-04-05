Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis and TradingLevels. Market Summary: Support is 45,000 as long as this doesn't become the retested resistance, we can still expect a move higher towards 50,000 as Wave (v). BTC Trading Strategy: Our current long trades will be exited at 50,000. If the market above 50k is going to be bullish, we will wait for the Classic TradingLevels pattern across 50K (Major Level TL5) to enter the long side again. I will also be aware of the bearish side of the market this is failing at 50k and look for short trades. Either way we will just need to be patient at the 50k.

