Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: ABC as Wave (4) an Intermediate degree Elliott Wave structure down towards 40 - 45k.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave b) of B.
Trading Levels: Resistance Medium Level ML65|65,000 with second resistance at 58,000 the 61.8% and with support at the Major level TL5|50,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: See Video for long and short trades.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Ethereum price flashes multiple sell signs after setting up fresh highs
Ethereum price looks at a steep decline after setting up a new all-time high at $2,800. Multiple technical, social and on-chain indicators suggest a short-term sell-off is near. A sustained buying pressure leading to a higher high above $2,800 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
MicroStrategy Q1 financial report reveals Bitcoin holdings may be sold in the future
MicroStrategy stated that holding Bitcoin is generating substantial shareholder value. The publicly-listed firm raised more than $1 billion of additional capital in the first quarter to expand its Bitcoin holdings.
Stellar looks to surge 15% amid critical supply barriers
XLM price is bouncing off a demand zone that ranges from $0.460 to $0.477. The 100 and the 200 SMA at $0.469 and $0.521 present above Stellar will hinder its growth. A breakdown of $0.451 will signal the start of a new downtrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.