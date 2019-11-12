Bitcoin has returned to an old resistance zone as it holds inside a falling wedge, which is meant to be a bullish continuation pattern.
Bitcoin Cash bulls refuse to give up in this battle to $300
Bitcoin Cash turned around after finding a bottom at $200 in October. This allowed for the price to rise to levels above $300 in the last week of October. However, the trading in November has kept the Bitcoin Cash mostly below $300.
Litecoin (LTC) locked in a range amid low market activity
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset, has been moving sideways recently. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday.
Crypto Today: China promises not to use digital Yuan to intrusion
The main actors of the crypto board continue to express the lack of trend force that began on Monday. Cardano stands out today with a rise of 2.15% against the US dollar.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD drifts towards $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP has been drifting down towards the support area at $0.2700 since the beginning of the week. The coin touched $0.2893 low on Monday, though a host of stop orders located around $0.2700 stopped the sell-off and pushed the price to $0.2730.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.