Bitcoin, crypto retraces following omission from list of top priorities for President Trump's administration

- Bitcoin saw a retracement after the Trump administration released a document to lawmakers noting immediate priorities.
- The document fails to mention crypto or a Bitcoin strategic reserve, which were part of Trump's campaign promises.
- Donald Trump appointed Caroline Pham and Mark Uyeda as the acting Chairs of the CFTC and SEC, respectively.
Bitcoin (BTC) dived over 2% on Monday as President Donald Trump's administration shared its most important priorities, which do not include crypto. The president also failed to mention crypto or Bitcoin during his inaugural speech. Meanwhile, Trump named Commissioner Caroline Pham and Commissioner Mark Uyeda as the acting Chair of the Commodities & Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), respectively.
Crypto market retraces following exclusion of Bitcoin reserve from presidential priorities
Donald Trump's administrative team released a documented list of primary issues the president intends to address as he begins his second term in office, according to Punchbowl.
The document, titled "President Trump's America First Priorities," classifies three priority lists but does not include crypto regulations or a Bitcoin strategic reserve plan. Likewise, Trump omitted Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies during his inaugural speech at the Capitol Rotunda.
The news stirred declines in Bitcoin and several top altcoins. BTC dropped over 2% from its pre-inauguration all-time high of $109,000 to $103,735 at press time.
During his campaign, Trump made several promises around crypto, stating that he would make America the "crypto capital of the world" and ensure that the government never sells its Bitcoin.
Following his election victory, talks of a Bitcoin reserve saturated the crypto community with key figures, including Senator Cynthia Lummis, championing its move.
Additionally, reports that the president would allegedly sign several executive orders regarding Bitcoin and crypto regulations on his first day in office made the headlines. These regulatory changes include addressing the controversial SAB121 and the FIT21 bill.
While the omission of crypto has affected short-term optimism, the regulatory landscape for crypto still looks green as Trump has been appointing pro-crypto individuals to head key government agencies.
On Monday, he appointed Republicans Caroline Pham as the acting Chair of the CFTC and Mark Uyeda as the acting SEC Chair.
Pham and Uyeda are popular for holding pro-crypto views and have been advocating for clear digital assets regulations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin traders jittery as Elon Musk’s DOGE faces possibility of lawsuit with Trump’s inauguration
Dogecoin rallies nearly 5% on Monday as crypto tokens gain momentum ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration event. The Washington Post uncovered a lawsuit likely to be filed against Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency as soon as the President-elect takes office.
Bitcoin reaches new all-time high above $109K ahead of Trump’s inauguration
Bitcoin’s price reaches a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday after rallying 7.1% the previous week. The recent rally is fueled by Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration. The US Bitcoin spot ETFs also supported the BTC’s rally, recording a net inflow of $1.86 billion the previous week.
Bitcoin hits new all-time high, traders brace for market swings ahead of Trump inauguration
Bitcoin jumps to a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. Bitcoin open interest crosses $71 billion as crypto market heats up for Trump’s inauguration. Bitcoin volatility climbs to 73%, and bullish sentiment suggests traders expect short-term market swings, positioning for the upside.
Solana eyes $300 milestone as DEX volume hits $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA
Solana (SOL) price trades in the green around $263 on Monday after hitting a new all-time high of $295.83 the previous day. Artemis data shows that SOL’s Dex trading volume reached a new all-time high of $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
BTC's price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.