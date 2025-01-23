- Bitcoin shows signs of a rally as President Trump signs an executive order initiating a working group for digital assets.
- The order also calls for the creation of a strategic national digital asset stockpile.
- Donald Trump said the US would become a hub for Crypto and AI at the World Economic Forum.
Bitcoin (BTC) trades near $103,000 on Thursday, following President Donald Trump's executive order to create a Presidential Working Group on digital assets. The group will also oversee the feasibility of the US creating a national digital asset stockpile.
Bitcoin sees gains as new US administration could trigger crypto rally
Bitcoin is gathering momentum to resume its rally following recent activities from the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump's administration.
Trump reportedly signed an executive order initiating a new Presidential Working Group on Digital Assets Markets. The team is tasked with establishing a framework for digital assets regulations that will serve as a guide for the crypto industry.
It also aims to create a strategic national digital asset stockpile for the US. This could serve as a first step towards establishing a Bitcoin strategic reserve as promised by Trump during his presidential campaign.
The Working Group will function under the oversight of Trump's AI and crypto Czar David Sacks. Other delegates will include the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) acting Chair Mark Uyeda, the Secretary of the Treasury, with other key federal department heads.
The executive order also prohibits any action towards creating and promoting a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and reverses the previous Biden administration's order on digital assets.
Trump wants to make America capital for Crypto and AI
Additionally, Trump addressed a group of globalists on Thursday at the World Economic Forum, where he mentioned several plans that his administration is working on to strengthen the economy.
This includes using the country's oil and gas energy reserves to strengthen its manufacturing power. Trump added that this would make the US a crypto and artificial intelligence leader.
"Not only will this reduce the cost of virtually all goods and services, it will make the United States a manufacturing superpower and the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto," said Trump.
Likewise, Trump shared his plan to order the immediate lowering of interest rates in the US. Low interest rates have historically driven Bitcoin's price higher, as it incentivizes investors to store their funds in risk assets like cryptocurrencies.
The influx of capital from retail investors can lead to higher demand and price appreciation for Bitcoin. Low rates also heighten Bitcoin's appeal as a hedge against inflation, further stimulating investor interests.
Moreover, much of Bitcoin's price movements in 2025 have been driven by macroeconomic data. This was evident in the past two weeks when the Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data and Federal Reserve expectations for rate cuts sent Bitcoin diving toward the $90,000 level.
Pro-crypto Senator Lummis voted as Chair of Senate Banking digital assets subcommittee
Additionally, Senator Cynthia Lummis was officially voted as chair of the new Senate Banking digital assets subcommittee. The subcommittee will function similarly to the House Committee on Financial Services established in 2023 and will likely control crypto affairs under the new presidential administration.
Lummis, a strong advocate for crypto and a Bitcoin strategic reserve, shared the subcommittee's plans for the crypto industry.
"The Senate Banking digital asset subcommittee will pass legislation promoting responsible innovation and consumer protection, Eradicate Operation Chokepoint 2.0, and Make America the bitcoin and digital asset capital of the world," she stated in an X post on Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
