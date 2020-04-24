- Asset Managers are net short 316 vs 218 and the net change also favours short positions.
- The leveraged fund are also net short but the short positions were cut by 172 contracts vs 134 longs added.
Asset managers still seem to think the short side will be more fruitful according to data collected last week. The group are still net short and added yet more short contracts to their books overall.
Leveraged funds are also still in favour of the short side in total but the change in positioning this week reflects the rally we have seen in the digital gold (bitcoin). The net change over the last week showed that the funds cut short positions by 172 contracts and added 134 longs. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the long term as the price of BTC futures already moved higher this week.
Next month the Bitcoin halving is also set to take place so look out for some positioning ahead of that as it has been noted by most analysts that it generally leads to an increase in the price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
