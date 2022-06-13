-
Bitcoin broke lower at last as expected finally hitting my targets of 28500/450 & 27960.
-
Ripple holding below minor resistance at 4100/4200 in the bear trend to targets 3900/800 (hit) & well on the way to 3350/3300 now.
-
Ethereum we wrote: hovering above the May low at 1705/00 for 2 weeks, but the descending triangle suggests a break lower sooner rather than later.
-
At last! Finally we break lower as predicted - another important sell signal. Losses could accelerate to the downside. We could hit 1300 very quickly. 1130/00 not out of the question eventually.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin collapsed again back to 29500 29000, 28800, 28500/450 & 27960 as I write (at last). We had to be patient but we should continue lower (probably quite quickly after such a long period of consolidation) to eventually retest the crash low of 25390. I do not see this holding & I expect a test of the 200 week moving average at 22250/150. If this does not hold over the summer (although it is likely to initially) it is goodnight crypto - last one out put the chairs on the table!
Gains are likely to be limited of course with first resistance at 28150/250. Strong resistance at 28800/900. I cannot see prices any higher at this stage.
Ripple holding below minor resistance at 4100/4200 in the bear trend as we look for my targets of 3900/800 & 3350/3300. Further losses are expected to 3200, 3000 & eventually 2500.
I cannot see prices above 3900/4000 at this stage.
Ethereum continues lower as predicted with another important sell signal as losses accelerate to the downside initially targeting 1300. 1130/00 not out of the question eventually.
Obviously strong resistance at 1700/1720 although a retest look unlikely now - we must surely be hitting stops over the weekend.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin price drops below $25,000
Bitcoin price dipped below $25,000 after entering Monday's trading session in a negative posture. The downswing appears to have derived from the break of an ascending triangle on the four-hour chart. BTC price has reached the triangle's target at exactly $24,864.
Bears threaten to send Solana price below $20
Solana price has been on a freefall since April 4 and has produced not one but nine weekly consecutive down candlesticks. With the crypto market looking as bearish as ever, investors can expect more bleeding.
MATIC price could crash another 22% if this signal pops
MATIC price has signaled a successful breach of its consolidation phase after the recent weekly candlestick close. A further crash could be in the works if bears push Polygon to produce a lower low.
Ethereum price plummets despite major success of Ropsten testnet
Ethereum’s Ropsten testnet was a milestone event and a significant success for the altcoin. Developers noted 99% participation and proposal rates after fixing the issues that came up during the test. Analysts continue to remain bearish on Ethereum price.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.