- BCH/USD is currently priced at $331 in the early hours of Friday.
- The 4-hour price chart has found support on the SMA 200 curve.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD has had a bearish Friday so far, with its price falling from $333.85 to $331. This follows a bearish Thursday, wherein it fell from $338.25 to $333.85. The price is trending below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) and SMA 20, while it is above the SMA 200 curve. The Elliot oscillator has had 15 straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour BCH/USD price chart is trending above the green Ichimoku cloud. The moving average convergence/divergence shows sustained bearish momentum. The second last price session went up from $326.38 to $333, going past the SMA 200 curve in the process. However, the bulls soon lost steam and the price went down to $331, finding support on the SMA 200. The SMA 50 curve acts as immediate market resistance and is looking to cross over the SMA 20.
BCH/USD hourly chart
The hourly price chart is trending in a flag formation. The price had gone up to $334 as markets opened this Friday, but met massive resistance. BCH/USD has found support on the SMA 20 curve and is trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) is trending around 46.85.
Key Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|331.121
|Today Daily Change
|-1.8529
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|332.9739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|321.3771
|Daily SMA50
|365.5622
|Daily SMA100
|372.2399
|Daily SMA200
|274.992
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|338.9853
|Previous Daily Low
|325.0295
|Previous Weekly High
|337.9139
|Previous Weekly Low
|288.7256
|Previous Monthly High
|428.8945
|Previous Monthly Low
|255.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|330.3606
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|333.6542
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|325.6738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|318.3738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|311.7181
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|339.6296
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|346.2853
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|353.5854
