BCH/USD is currently priced at $331 in the early hours of Friday.

The 4-hour price chart has found support on the SMA 200 curve.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD has had a bearish Friday so far, with its price falling from $333.85 to $331. This follows a bearish Thursday, wherein it fell from $338.25 to $333.85. The price is trending below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) and SMA 20, while it is above the SMA 200 curve. The Elliot oscillator has had 15 straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.

BCH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour BCH/USD price chart is trending above the green Ichimoku cloud. The moving average convergence/divergence shows sustained bearish momentum. The second last price session went up from $326.38 to $333, going past the SMA 200 curve in the process. However, the bulls soon lost steam and the price went down to $331, finding support on the SMA 200. The SMA 50 curve acts as immediate market resistance and is looking to cross over the SMA 20.

BCH/USD hourly chart

The hourly price chart is trending in a flag formation. The price had gone up to $334 as markets opened this Friday, but met massive resistance. BCH/USD has found support on the SMA 20 curve and is trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) is trending around 46.85.

Key Levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 331.121 Today Daily Change -1.8529 Today Daily Change % -0.56 Today daily open 332.9739 Trends Daily SMA20 321.3771 Daily SMA50 365.5622 Daily SMA100 372.2399 Daily SMA200 274.992 Levels Previous Daily High 338.9853 Previous Daily Low 325.0295 Previous Weekly High 337.9139 Previous Weekly Low 288.7256 Previous Monthly High 428.8945 Previous Monthly Low 255.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 330.3606 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 333.6542 Daily Pivot Point S1 325.6738 Daily Pivot Point S2 318.3738 Daily Pivot Point S3 311.7181 Daily Pivot Point R1 339.6296 Daily Pivot Point R2 346.2853 Daily Pivot Point R3 353.5854



