  • Bitcoin Cash is trading over 13% higher today as geopolitical concerns push the crypto market higher.
  • The price has now made a higher low higher high formation and broken the trendline.

Bitcoin Cash Daily Chart

Bitcoin Cash pushes above 200.00 again as sentiment improves in the crypto sphere.

The price has now pushed above the 55 Daily EMA.

Also the trendline has now been broken to the upside on the chart below.

Looking at price waves to the market has now made a higher low and higher high formation.

The RSI is also in a positive zone but be aware of a bearish failure swing.

Bitcoin Cash

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 222.24
Today Daily Change 26.9877
Today Daily Change % 13.82
Today daily open 195.2523
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 195.6675
Daily SMA50 212.0613
Daily SMA100 229.6831
Daily SMA200 285.2099
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 204.8204
Previous Daily Low 192.6485
Previous Weekly High 203.6802
Previous Weekly Low 182.5682
Previous Monthly High 220.5853
Previous Monthly Low 170.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 197.2982
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 200.1707
Daily Pivot Point S1 190.327
Daily Pivot Point S2 185.4017
Daily Pivot Point S3 178.155
Daily Pivot Point R1 202.499
Daily Pivot Point R2 209.7457
Daily Pivot Point R3 214.671

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price prediction: Do or die point reached

Bitcoin price prediction: Do or die point reached

As the session begins in the US equity markets, BTC/USD is approaching the key level of $7,361. A break of this level – indicated by a long term downward trend line – would open the possibility of a deep-felt change in the tone of the crypto market. 

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD follows the trend

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD follows the trend

Litecoin Foundation has started working in the implementation of Mimblewimble extension blocks to enhance the privacy of the sixth-largest digital asset.

More Litecoin News

ETH/USD regains ground, $130.00 still unconquered

ETH/USD regains ground, $130.00 still unconquered

Ethereum tested 125.00 during early Asian hours but managed to recover above 129.00 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.1 has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis and gained nearly 2%.

More Ethereum News

TRON market update: TRX/USD regains ground above SMA50

TRON market update: TRX/USD regains ground above SMA50

Tron's TRX is changing hands at $0.0134, mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. The coin hit the intraday low at $00127 amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market but managed to recover ahead of the European opening on Friday.

More Tron News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location