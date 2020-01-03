Bitcoin Cash is trading over 13% higher today as geopolitical concerns push the crypto market higher.

The price has now made a higher low higher high formation and broken the trendline.

Bitcoin Cash Daily Chart

Bitcoin Cash pushes above 200.00 again as sentiment improves in the crypto sphere.

The price has now pushed above the 55 Daily EMA.

Also the trendline has now been broken to the upside on the chart below.

Looking at price waves to the market has now made a higher low and higher high formation.

The RSI is also in a positive zone but be aware of a bearish failure swing.

Additional Levels