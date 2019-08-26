- Bitcoin Cash looks to higher levels
- Market still making higher highs and higher lows
- 312 is the next resistance on the upside
Bitcoin cash is still holding its uptrend as 300 has been supported once again in the last over the last 48 hours.
Interestingly the Stochastic indicator has swung to lows which the price wave made a higher low. This is called a failure swing also known as a hidden divergence. Traditionally a bullish signal.
On the longer-term timeframes (daily) 350 is the key level and if it breaks BCH/USD frees up a move back to the 500's.
On the 4 hour timeframe, 320 looks like the level to take out for the bulls but a lower wave high has been created. If 300 breaks on the downside then it could indicate a further capitulation of price.
On the 30-minute chart above there is a triangle formation and a break in either direction could also be a clue to future direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD short-term future is bright with the impending surge above $11k-Confluence Detector
Facebook continues to sweat due to the regulatory blowback on its crypto project Libra. A United States delegation led by Congresswoman Maxine Waters to Switzerland returned with their doubts regarding Libra not cleared.
BitMEX’s $52 million Bitcoin shorts liquidation spooks traders
BitMEX is known for the gigantic candlesticks in the cryptocurrency market. Without a second notice, traders woke up to a massive liquidation on the platform known for margin trading in the industry.
Litecoin market update: LTC/USD potential to skyrocket above $100 is immense
Litecoin price currently is lethargic in a resistance range $70-76. The mundane trading comes after the drop to the major support at $70 last week. Several possible support areas failed to come to the rescue of the bulls.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery stalls at $195 amid a general crypto retreat
The cryptocurrency market recovered slightly from the weekend lows. Leading the recovery was the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin which breached $10,600 resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...