Bitcoin cash technical analysis: BCH/USD breaks out from flag formation
- BCH/USD went up from $478.25 to $489.50 so far this Wednesday.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has moved into the overbought zone.
BCH/USD daily chart
After consolidating in a flag formation for three days, the price broke out upwards this Wednesday. The bulls managed to take the price up from $478.25 to $489.50. BCH/USD is also trending comfortably above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has moved into the overbought zone and trending around 70.25.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
The 20-day Bollinger band in the 4-hour BCH/USD chart is widening, indicating increasing market volatility. The second last session found support on the SMA 20 curve and the upward trending line. That particular session also went above the upper curve of the band, which was immediately corrected by the bears in the latest session. The signal line is about to cross over the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line showing that market momentum has shifted from bearish to bullish.
BCH/USD hourly chart
BCH/USD hourly chart has to overcome resistance at $492. If the bulls can overcome that, then they will be able to take the price up to $500. The last time BCH/USD was in this zone was back in November 2018. Looking closely inside the rectangle, you will notice that the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curve were pretty much trending on top of each other, with the latter laying on top of the former. However, the SMA 20 curve then gathered steam and managed to move over the SMA 50 curve. The Elliot oscillator has had nine straight bullish sessions.
Key Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|490.4211
|Today Daily Change
|13.0847
|Today Daily Change %
|2.74
|Today daily open
|477.3364
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|422.8991
|Daily SMA50
|400.9353
|Daily SMA100
|323.5581
|Daily SMA200
|227.5974
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|484.2165
|Previous Daily Low
|462.9081
|Previous Weekly High
|443.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|402.4455
|Previous Monthly High
|483.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|261.4551
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|471.0479
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|476.0767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|465.4241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|453.5119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|444.1157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|486.7326
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|496.1288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|508.0411
