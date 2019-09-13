Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD lags symmetrical triangle breakout

- Bitcoin Cash volatility indicator hits weekly lows amid growing optimism for short-term price growth.
- BCH/USD is strongly supported at $295 and $290.
- Near oversold conditions hint a reversal for BCH in the near-term.
Bitcoin Cash behavior in the past few days is as though the sellers are allergic to the $300 level. All corrections touching this level culminate in BCH retesting support areas at $295 and $290 respectively. For instance, a recovery staged late Thursday rose to $302.24 but immediately reversed to the current market value of $298.94.
The price is trading between the simple moving averages support and resistance areas. Precisely, the 100 SMA is hindering growth at $301.78 while the 50 SMA is offering immediate resistance roughly at $298.73.
The hourly timeframe chart shows Bitcoin Cash failed attempt to break out from the symmetrical triangle resistance. However, the downside appears to be well protected by the 50 SMA support, $295 as well as $290. Further down, the main trendline will be the last resort before BCH losses test $285 support area.
The volatility indicator is at 1.1738; the same level recorded on September 9 level of 1.1738 before the breakout that sent BCH above $310. The full stochastic oscillator also shows BCH at almost oversold conditions. A situation that is likely to lead into a reversal in the nearest future.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Two healthy resistance levels block BTC/USD from re-entering $10,500 zone
Bitcoin has had a bearish start to Friday following two bullish days in a row. BTC/USD has fallen from $10,435 to $10,378.50. The bulls ran out of steam as they failed to negotiate with the resistance at $10,500.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD slightly up-trending market lacks strength
Ripple has remained relatively unchanged over the last few days. The upside has become a no-go zone with resistance impenetrable resistance barriers. A lower high pattern has been the norm under the visible descending resistance.
LTC/USD: Litecoin is coming up to a support zone
Litecoin is still in a sideways consolidation phase but we are coming up to a trendline and a positive break could mean there is some upside potential. There has been a series of consecutive lower highs and ...
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD keeps consolidating in a flag formation
ETH/USD has had a bearish start to Friday as the price fell from $181.50 to $180.40. The price is trending horizontally and consolidating in a flag formation. The price is sandwiched between the resistance provided by ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.