Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls sustain a late bearish charge to keep the price above $225

BCH/USD bulls stayed in control for the second straight day as the price went up from $222.47 to $225.55. During the day, the price retreated slightly from the $225 level but has since peeked back into the zone. Despite the bullish price action of the last two days, the MACD shows that the market momentum is currently bearish.

Support and Resistance

BCH/USD has three strong resistance levels at $229.82, $234.85 (SMA 20) and $239.90. On the downside, there is healthy support at $216.75

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 224.9374 Today Daily Change 2.4832 Today Daily Change % 1.12 Today daily open 222.4542 Trends Daily SMA20 236.3152 Daily SMA50 239.3864 Daily SMA100 237.5413 Daily SMA200 269.0655 Levels Previous Daily High 225.3721 Previous Daily Low 213.3598 Previous Weekly High 245.5386 Previous Weekly Low 226.1723 Previous Monthly High 277.2914 Previous Monthly Low 217.6786 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 220.7834 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 217.9485 Daily Pivot Point S1 215.4186 Daily Pivot Point S2 208.383 Daily Pivot Point S3 203.4063 Daily Pivot Point R1 227.431 Daily Pivot Point R2 232.4077 Daily Pivot Point R3 239.4433



