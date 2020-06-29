Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls sustain a late bearish charge to keep the price above $225

Cryptos |
  • BCH/USD has managed to stay in charge for the second straight day.
  • There was a brief retreat from the $225-zone, but the buyers have since restored order.
  • The MACD, however, shows sustained bearish momentum.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bulls stayed in control for the second straight day as the price went up from $222.47 to $225.55. During the day, the price retreated slightly from the $225 level but has since peeked back into the zone. Despite the bullish price action of the last two days, the MACD shows that the market momentum is currently bearish.

Support and Resistance

BCH/USD has three strong resistance levels at $229.82, $234.85 (SMA 20) and $239.90. On the downside, there is healthy support at $216.75

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 224.9374
Today Daily Change 2.4832
Today Daily Change % 1.12
Today daily open 222.4542
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 236.3152
Daily SMA50 239.3864
Daily SMA100 237.5413
Daily SMA200 269.0655
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 225.3721
Previous Daily Low 213.3598
Previous Weekly High 245.5386
Previous Weekly Low 226.1723
Previous Monthly High 277.2914
Previous Monthly Low 217.6786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 220.7834
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 217.9485
Daily Pivot Point S1 215.4186
Daily Pivot Point S2 208.383
Daily Pivot Point S3 203.4063
Daily Pivot Point R1 227.431
Daily Pivot Point R2 232.4077
Daily Pivot Point R3 239.4433

 


 

