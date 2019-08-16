Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD is currently consolidating in a flag formation

- BCH/USD is currently priced at $309.70 following a bearish start to the day.
- The Elliot oscillator has ad a bearish session after five straight bullish sessions.
BCH/USD has had a bearish start to the day and is currently trending in a flag formation. This Thursday, BCH/USD reached a low of $267.35, before going up to $315.15. Presently, it is trading for $309.70. The hourly breakdown shows that the price went down to $288.35, where it found support and then went up to $319.35. After that, it settled to $309.70.
BCH/USD daily chart
The daily price chart has had a bearish breakout from the triangle formation. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves are trending above the BCH/USD price chart. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bullish momentum as the MACD line crosses over with the signal line. The Elliot oscillator has ad a bearish session after five straight bullish sessions.
