Overview: Once 40k is the tested support then the market will move higher towards 50k
Bitcoin Elliott Wave :Wave Triangle Pattern.
Trading Levels: Medium Level ML4|40,000 required as support for a move to 50K
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple could be on the verge of a breakout to $0.40
After losing more than 60% of its value in December 2020, XRP has been trading sideways without much action throughout 2021. The SEC has sued Ripple alleging that it conducted illegal sales of XRP which they consider a security.
Bitcoin price shows ambiguity as a 30% move is underway according to technicals
Bitcoin has been trading inside a tight range after establishing a new all-time high at $41,950. The digital asset plummeted down to $30,420 and then formed a lower high at $40,100 followed by what seems to be a higher low at $33,850.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone
XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst. Let’s analyze some of the most important indicators to understand the most likely scenario.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls facing an uphill task inside short-term triangle
ETH/USD steps back from short-term resistance while declining to $1,256 during early Tuesday. In addition to easing from the immediate triangle’s upper line, Ethereum also drops from a three day high by press time. Monthly top, one-week-old ascending trend line favor bulls.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.