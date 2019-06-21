Bitcoin (BTC) has rate jumps to all-time highs

A huge spike in the Bitcoin (BTC) has been seen this week, jumping to all-time highs.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap, saw its hashrate at 65.19 trillion hashes per second.

Latest data reports show that the Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate, which is the total computing power of the bitcoin network, has recently hit new all-time highs this week. The data came via a monitoring resource Blockchain.com.

The Bitcoin price recently spiked to a new annual record above $9,800, hash rate, which can be taken as a measure of how much interest there is in mining bitcoin, shot higher than ever before.

In terms of this week, a jump in Bitcoin’s hash rate had reached 65.19 trillion hashes per second (Th/s).