Bitcoin continues to take cues from equity markets amid macro uncertainty, seeming to contradict the popular narrative of the cryptocurrency being a safe haven like gold.
The cryptocurrency has bounced to $43,000 from the 1-1/2-month low of $40,200 reached early today, with futures tied to the S&P 500 signaling a risk reset with a 1% gain. Major European stock indices are also trading higher alongside weakness in the safe-haven U.S. dollar despite lingering concerns about China’s property market and its contagion risk for the global economy.
Fears that cash-strapped Chinese property giant Evergrande would default on its interest payments rocked global markets on Monday, sending bitcoin, S&P 500, and growth-sensitive risk assets lower. Evergrande’s Chairman Xu Jiayin sent a letter to 125,000 employees on Monday, saying the company would soon “walk out of the darkness.” The company’s real test lies ahead as $83.5 million interest payment is due on Thursday, and another $47.5 million payment is due on Sept. 29. A default could bring another round of panic selling in risk assets.
Some experts are worried that an impending drawdown in fiscal spending would lead to an economic slowdown in the coming quarters and weigh over risk assets. According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. government could run out of cash and hit the debt ceiling between mid-October and mid-November. On Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen renewed a call for raising the debt ceiling, warning that a failure to do so may trigger a historical financial crisis.
However, for now, the market focus seems to have shifted to the two-day Federal Reserve (Fed) scheduled to begin later today.
According to some observers, the central bank may refrain from announcing the withdrawal of asset purchases or early rate hikes, given the possibility of a messy spillover of China’s property market woes into the global economy.
Bitcoin and risk assets in general will likely pick up a strong bid if the central bank pushes out taper plans to 2022. Per Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst at TrendSpider, $50,000 is the major resistance level to beat for the bulls.
“After a large move up over the summer months, Bitcoin has started to trade within a range between $43,000 and $49,000-$50,000,” Wujastyk said in an email. “Until one of these levels breaks up or down, market participants should expect continued range-bound trading between these two support and resistance zones.”
According to Katie Stockton, Founder, and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, the path of least resistance remains on the higher side. “The long-term uptrend still has a hold on bitcoin, with our monthly indicators pointing higher, putting short-term volatility into a bullish context,” Stockton said in a weekly research note published late Monday.
“When the pullback matures, we will turn our attention back to the recent peak near $52,900 as a minor hurdle to all-time highs,” Stockton added.
The 200-day moving average at $45,813 may offer resistance ahead of the Sept. 18 high of $48,825.
According to TrendSpider’s Wujastyk, $42,600 is the volume-weighted average price from April highs and represents key support. Sellers failed to establish a foothold under that level during the Asian hours.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM price has nowhere to go but up, as Stellar bulls anticipate 23% gains
XLM price sliced through crucial footholds as it collapsed on Sep 20. This downswing has pushed Stellar to a perfect launching platform. XLM price dropped roughly 17% over the past 48H slicing through two crucial barriers and retesting another.
Solana continues to capture investor interest despite recent denial of service attack
Solana faced a major roadblock last week which witnessed its network go offline for over 17 hours. Despite the outage, SOL continued to gain traction among institutional investors as it recorded inflows of nearly $5 million last week.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
Coinbase halts lending program after SEC threatened to sue
Coinbase has decided to cancel its cryptocurrency lending program shortly after the United States Securities & Exchange Commission decided to go after the digital asset firm. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the agency planned to sue Coinbase.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.