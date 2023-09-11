- The world's 20 biggest economies will be advancing on a global crypto regulation framework, impacting two-thirds of the population.
- Following the announcement, the Bitcoin network noted 265k new addresses, the second-highest single-day surge in BTC's history.
- Bitcoin price is vulnerable to crash below $24,500 as a potential death cross looms over the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin price is facing a challenge as the cryptocurrency is nearing a probable crash at a time when the majority of the world is joining hands in establishing regulation for the crypto market. During the recent G20 summit, the leaders announced the Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) along with other actions.
Crypto regulation finds global stage
Held in India, the G20 summit noted a critical development pertaining to the crypto space. Twenty of the biggest economies in the world, including names like the United States, United Kingdom, India, China and more, joined hands in taking this decision. The countries will be moving forward with a framework for digital assets which would be applicable globally.
Among the key decisions was the Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), which would enable governments to gain access to cryptocurrency transactions and their participants in the country. Additionally, the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) would also be amended to improve and standardize the reporting of taxes on crypto gains.
Set to be effective by 2027, the framework would include the exchange of information regarding data on crypto transactions every year. This will likely focus on covering the transactions taking place on unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet service providers.
Crypto Asset Reporting Framework
Details, including the beneficiaries' names, digital ledger addresses and the account number, will be accessible to governments. This will ensure increased transparency and regulation as well as easier identification of the participants of a crypto transaction.
This decision had an interesting impact on the biggest cryptocurrency in the world.
Bitcoin price at risk but still draws users to the network
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around $25,600, with the bearishness in the market seemingly getting to the cryptocurrency. The BTC price chart shows a death cross, and its completion could have a devastating effect on the price.
A death cross takes place when the 50-day Exponential Moving average (EMA) line crosses below the 50-day EMA. This pattern reflects weakness in the market and points towards a potential downtrend. This was last witnessed by BTC back in January 2022, after which began a series of red candlesticks until the end of the year. That said, the current cross is not as negative as it could be since the 200-day EMA is still rising – in a perfect example, both EMAs would be turning south.
The immediate impact of a death cross could send Bitcoin price down to test the support levels at $24,578 and $21,468. However, a bullish move from investors to accumulate at low prices could also help in a quick recovery above $25,000.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Positive gains are made more likely considering the global crypto regulation adoption move, which has triggered bullishness among investors. Bitcoin network noted a surge in the new addresses formed in the past 24 hours. Amounting to 265k, this was the second-highest single-day increase in addresses in Bitcoin's history and the largest in five years.
Looking at the weekly average, the increase led to a 30% rise, which is a positive sign for Bitcoin.
Bitcoin new addresses
Thus, while the cryptocurrency might be looking at a decline, the sentiment of the investors points towards an uptrend.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Arbitrum community sees new proposal for ARB staking and incentive distribution to users
PlutusDAO, governance aggregator on Arbitrum submitted a proposal suggesting a token locking mechanism and new incentive for ARB token stakers. The distribution of token inflation to users as incentives could help differentiate Arbitrum from its Layer 2 competitors.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
FTX exchange’s motion to convert crypto to fiat could make or break the payback plan in September 13 hearing
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) bankrupt FTX exchange filed a motion to sell and hedge its cryptocurrencies and convert them to fiat, to pay back its creditors. The US Trustee opposed FTX’s filing and a hearing was scheduled for the exchange’s motion on September 13.
MATIC price declines, on-chain activity fails to catalyze recovery in Polygon’s token
Polygon’s MATIC token witnessed a spike in user activity since Thursday, September 7. There has been a steady increase in metrics that measure user activity: Daily active addresses, volume, whale transfers greater than $100,000 and $1 million.
Bitcoin: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.