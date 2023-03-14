Binance Coin price tests monthly highs despite Binance suspending deposits and withdrawals in the UK

- Binance is suspending deposits and withdrawals via bank transfers and credit cards for UK customers.
- Binance halted services in Pounds for new customers, will be completely suspended by May 22, 2023.
- The measure comes after its partner payments company Paysafe pulled support for GBP transactions, citing regulation.
Binance Coin price has been following the broader market’s lead rising by nearly 10% in the span of 24 hours to trade above $318.
Binance loses crucial partner in the UK
Binance halted deposits and withdrawals in British Pounds (GBP) for new customers on Monday and announced that it would be suspending the deposit and withdrawal services in GBP via bank transfers and cards completely by May 22, 2023.
The decision came about after the crypto exchange’s local banking partner Paysafe, ended support for the transactions in the local currency, Bloomberg reported.
The payments company stated that it would no longer provide one of its products to Binance’s customers in the country, citing local regulators’ approach to cryptocurrencies. In a statement on Tuesday, Paysafe said,
We have concluded that the UK regulatory environment in relation to crypto is too challenging to offer this service at this time, and so this is a prudent decision on our part, taken with an abundance of caution.
However, Binance has declared it is working hard to find an alternative to Paysafe and the entire issue.
Binance Coin price shows resilience
Binance Coin price observed no impact from this development as the altcoin is following the broader market cues at the moment. The banking crisis in the United States, coupled with the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday, did not leave much room for network-specific developments to bear influence on the price action.
Consequently, up by nearly 10% in the last 24 hours, Binance Coin price could be seen trading at $310. The cryptocurrency is inching closer to the critical resistance at the $334.7, crossing which, would enable BNB to flip the lower limit of the resistance block from $335 to $357 into support. This would put the altcoin at year-to-date highs.
BNB/USD 1-day chart
But if corrections follow the sudden explosion in price, Binance Coin price might end up testing the critical support level at $294.5. If BNB falls through this level, the bullish thesis would be invalidated, and the altcoin would be vulnerable to further decline toward $264.9 to mark a two-month low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
