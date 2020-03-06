- Binance P2P users will now be able to trade cryptocurrencies using the Nigerian Naira with no transaction fees.
- Binance noted that the zero-fee services are available both via its website and mobile app.
Crypto exchange Binance has added support for Nigerian Naira (NGN) on its peer-to-peer (P2P) platform. Binance P2P is a consumer-to-consumer business wing of Binance. From March 4, Binance P2P users have been able to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using NGN with no transaction fees, as per a Cointelegraph report. Thanks to the new integration, Nigerian residents can now directly buy and sell cryptocurrencies with other users and verified merchants using the P2P platform. Binance noted that the zero-fee services are available through its website and mobile app.
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, said that users can post trade ads for earning money by using the P2P merchant's platform.
We are also providing an unique opportunity for users to become P2P Merchants where they can post trade ads and earn money, estimated to be a few thousand dollars USD equivalent per month, while providing cryptocurrency access for their communities.
According to the announcement, Binance is planning to introduce its P2P trading service to more African countries soon.
We no longer need to bank the unbanked. We can empower them with cryptocurrency financial services directly. Nigeria is a vibrant innovation hub with great passion for cryptocurrencies [...] We strive to provide the easiest cryptocurrency access and best trading service for the African community, and P2P trading is a more flexible approach, giving users the freedom to choose their payment methods and counterparty in a trade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD soared past $9,000, why everything points back to $8,800?
Bitcoin price is trading between the moving averages’ support and resistance. The 100 SMA limits movement above $9,200 while the 50 SMA is positioned to offer support at $8,776 in the event a devastating breakdown occurs.
XRP/USD ekes above the $0.24-level after stringing together 3 consecutive bullish days
XRP/USD managed to have three consecutive bullish days, peaking above the $0.24-level in the process. The price is consolidating below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 50 has crossed above the SMA 20, which is a bearish sign and ...
ETH/USD climbs the upward trending line and enters the $230-zone
ETH/USD climbed up on the upward trending line and strung together three straight bullish days. So far, ETH/USD has gone up from $228.60 to $230.30, breaking above the $230 psychological level. The price is floating above the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves and ...
This is what LTC/USD needs to surge past $70 and $80 resistances
Litecoin price is settled comfortably above the support at $60. The stability followed a correction from lower support at $55. LTC/USD is also trading above a short term falling wedge pattern. The crypto needs to attract a huge volume and a sentimental change towards it ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.