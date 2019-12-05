- The Bank of France plans to launch its digital currency in 2020.
- The pilot project to be deployed only for financial institutions.
The French central bank will its digital currency (CBDC)i in a test mode in the first quarter of 2020, AFP news agency reported.
Bank of France governor François Villeroy de Galhau said that the decision is made amid growing concerns among governments over new currencies planned by Facebook and others.
We want to start running experiments rapidly and will launch a call for projects before the end of the first quarter of 2020.
According to Villeroy de Galhau, France is interested in promoting innovation in the CBDC industry. However, he emphhasized that the technologies should be approached seriously and methodically.
The pilot project will involve only financial institutions. It means that the digital coin will not be available for retail payments made by retail customers as they would "be subject to special vigilance," Villeroy added.
Notably, in September, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire proposed creating digital euro. He believes that European countries should find the ways to increase speed and reduce costs of cross-border payments.
Meanwhile, the head of the European central bank Christine Lagarde expressed concern that the digital euro will change the transmission of monetary policy and affect the stability of the global financial system.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin bulls try to regain control
The cryptocurrency market has calmed down after a short period of wild volatility on Wednesday. Bitcoin and all major attempt a recovery after a sharp sell-off.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap
Litecoin is trading at $44.33 after a minor recovery from $43.93 (intraday low). Over the last few days, apart from yesterday, Litecoin has been forming a lower high and a lower low pattern.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00
ETH/USD is trading `under $146.00, off the intraday low at $144.03. Despite the sharp movements on Wednesday, November 4, and during early Asian hours on Thursday, the second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price analysis: $0.2200 is a hard nut to crack for XRP/USD bulls
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2263 on Wednesday amid strong rally on the cryptocurrency market. However, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable as the coin retreated below $0.2200 and tested $0.2124 low during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.