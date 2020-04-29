Bank of China to expand its fintech innovation regulatory pilot project to six more cities

- Bank of China will be expanding its fintech innovation regulatory pilot project to six more cities and districts.
- In 2019, the bank had launched the project in Beijing.
- According to the bank, regulated fintech innovation projects will protect the rights of consumers.
In 2019, the Bank of China had launched its first fintech innovation regulatory pilot project in Beijing. The bank has recently announced that it is explaining the pilot project to six more districts and cities, including Shanghai, Chongqing, Shenzhen, Hebei Xiong'an New District, Hangzhou and Suzhou.
According to the bank, fintech innovation projects under regulation will protect the rights of consumers. Additionally, it will also help small businesses get through financial difficulties during the pandemic. The bank said:
We are aiming to amid the pandemic situation and help enterprises to resume work and production.
Last year, the bank released “The Fintech Development Plan (2019-2021)” right after the Central Economic Work Conference. It outlined “the guidance ideology, basic principles, development targets, key missions and guarantee mechanisms” for fintech work over the course of three years.
An excerpt from the plan reads:
The Plan proposes that by 2021 China establish and improve the “four beams and eight pillars” for China’s fintech development, which includes [...]Accelerating the drafting of basic regulatory rules, monitoring analysis and assessment work; exploring fintech innovation regulatory mechanisms and comprehensive financial statistics; strengthening the specialisation, unification and comprehensiveness of financial regulation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Crypto board leaders, who were at a crossroads yesterday, have chosen a path and it is the one that points to the high side of the price band. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?
Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight
Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March.
ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up
Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.