- Bakkt has made its custodian accounts available for global investors.
- The company offers technological solutions and ensure safety.
The platform for trading cryptocurrency derivatives Bakkt announced that the qualified custodian of bitcoin known as Bakkt Warehouse was made available to all institutional investors around the globe. Previously, only clients trading the Bakkt Bitcoin Futures contracts were able to use the service.
The company obtained an authorization from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) that allows offering bitcoin custody to all institutions.
"Safely storing digital assets demands a comprehensive approach to custody. Institutions and sophisticated investors need more than cutting-edge technology. They require proven infrastructure, robust operational controls, and independent oversight," Adam White, chief operating officer at Bakkt, wrote in a blog post.
Pantera Capital, Galaxy Digital, and Tagomi are among the first customers that made Bakkt Warehouse their preferred custodian service for the digital assets. In the coming weeks, the company will add more customers to its custody offering.
The company emphasizes the technological advantages of Bakkt Warehouse that employs extensive safeguards to ensure safety if customers assets.
"Our relationship with Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a Fortune 500 company that owns and operates the market infrastructure upon which the world’s largest financial institutions already rely, enables us to uniquely address client needs in the digital asset custody space."
Notably, the company launches regulated bitcoin options on December 9. Apart from that, it plans to launch an app for retail users.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: 100x growth in next 9 years?
BTCC head Bobby Lee waits for Bitcoin for $1 million in 9 years due to the unwise policy of central banks, as well as due to demand on "digital gold". But this is then, and for now, Bitcoin is unable to hold even above $9K.
Litecoin (LTC) locked in a range amid low market activity
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset, has been moving sideways recently. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday.
Crypto Today: China promises not to use digital Yuan to intrusion
The main actors of the crypto board continue to express the lack of trend force that began on Monday. Cardano stands out today with a rise of 2.15% against the US dollar.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD drifts towards $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP has been drifting down towards the support area at $0.2700 since the beginning of the week. The coin touched $0.2893 low on Monday, though a host of stop orders located around $0.2700 stopped the sell-off and pushed the price to $0.2730.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.