- The internet giant uses a series of masternodes to run the network, implying it’s not decentralized.
- According to the whitepaper, the network can support over 1000 transactions per second.
According to some reports, Baidu has recently released a public beta of its own crypto called Xuperchain. It uses a series of masternodes to run the network, implying that it is not decentralized. However, it fits in the category of high-performing blockchains. The network can support over 1000 transactions per second, according to its whitepaper. It also noted that Baidu has 50+ patents for the blockchain platform.
Back in May 2019, the underlying code for Xuperchain blockchain was open-sourced. It can be viewed on GitHub. Xuperchain also has its own block explorer, which lets a user look at transactions on the network. It is built to support blockchain-based applications.
According to the whitepaper, Xuperchain is planning to modernize China's capacity for governance. It wants to assist China "leapfrog" other countries in blockchain technology development, pointing to the "13th Five-Year National Informatization Plan," written back in 2016, which included blockchain.
