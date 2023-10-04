Axie Infinity price inching closer to fresh 2023 lows could leave over 94% of investors at a loss

- Axie Infinity price is trading at $4.47 after failing a breach of the 50-day EMA, setting up for a potential decline.
- A drawdown in price would result in another 2.89 million AXS slipping underwater, resulting in 94.4% of investors facing losses.
- The lack of action from Whales, holding 94% of the supply, is the main reason for dormant price action.
Axie Infinity price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of the year after marking the 2023 highs in late January. AXS could see some movement in the upward direction, but for the same to happen, one crucial cohort would need to change their stance from inactive to active. This cohort is the Whale addresses that have been dormant for nearly 17 months now.
Axie Infinity price close to new lows
Axie Infinity price is presently trading at a low of $4.47 after failing to breach the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). In doing so, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also slipped to below the neutral line at 50.0, suggesting a bearish momentum could be building up. This would set off a further decline in the altcoin's price, pushing it to fall through the present year-to-date low of $4.13.
Not only would Axie Infinity price mark a new 2023 low, slipping below $4.00 but also fall back down below the downtrend line. This line has been breached only once, in mid-August.
AXS/USD 1-day chart
However, should it manage to bounce off the downtrend line as well as the $4.13 support line, Axie Infinity price might be able to prevent a steep fall. Furthermore, if the recovery momentum manages to push AXS above the resistance level marked at $4.84, it would invalidate the bearish thesis, opening the altcoin up to a two-month high.
The chances of a recovery are faint
At the moment, a slip towards the $4.13 support level can prove to be devastating to the users since nearly the entire supply of the altcoin is underwater. According to the Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM), about 2.89 million AXS worth nearly $13 million is vulnerable to facing losses.
According to the metric, this supply was bought at an average price of $4.52, with the lowest purchase noted at $4.39. A decline below this price point would send the entire supply underwater, resulting in an additional 1.59k addresses joining the cohort of loss-bearing investors.
Axie Infinity GIOM
Presently, about 93% of all AXS holders are far from profits, and the addition of another 1.59k addresses would bump up this ratio to 94.4%. But the chances of this happening interestingly sit in the hands of the very cohort that could also suffer these losses - Whales.
Whale addresses currently hold about 255 million AXS worth over $1 billion, representing 94.5% of the entire circulating supply. Thus, their actions have a considerable effect on the price, too. However, these investors have been sitting ducks for nearly 17 months now.
Their transaction volume has been averaging at less than $5 million since May 2022, with some spikes noted every now and then. These spikes have further disappeared since 2023 began, and for the past nine months, the average has dropped to $3 million.
Axie Infinity whale transaction volume
Since whales hold most of the supply, the lack of transactions from them is resulting in no recovery, as well as a consistent decline in price. If this continues, Axie Infinity price might end up forming new 2023 lows. Thus, investors looking to jump in on AXS must watch the whales' activity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could dip 5% amid growing overhead pressure
Cardano (ADA) price is attempting a recovery rally on the higher timeframes, recording three consecutive higher highs as indicated in the chart below. However, bulls must do more if the trend is to be sustained, with overhead pressure building up to cloud the token’s upward momentum.
Sam Bankman-Fried trial’s opening statements, important points as court hearing begins
In what Judge Lewis Kaplan calls “electric quarantine” the jurors have been asked not to talk to anyone either on the news or the internet about the case as the Lower Manhattan Court decides who will sit on the Jury. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sits in court only flanked by his legal representatives.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP move around as market volatility resumes
Bitcoin is showing that volatility could be coming back to the market, with the same case going for Ethereum price as the two giants recently recorded tight consolidation. Meanwhile, Ripple price is trying to overcome a crucial hurdle, standing at a crossroads in a make-or-break moment for holders.
Axie Infinity price inching closer to fresh 2023 lows could leave over 94% of investors at a loss
Axie Infinity price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of the year after marking the 2023 highs in late January. AXS could see some movement in the upward direction, but for the same to happen, one crucial cohort would need to change their stance from inactive to active.
Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.