TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Axie Infinity Price Forecast: AXS slides 7% as exchange netflow hits 3-year high

  • Axie Infinity price slips more than 7% on Thursday after surging nearly 37% in the previous two days.
  • Exchange netflow has reached its highest level in 3 years, signaling rising selling pressure.
  • Derivatives metrics support bearish sentiment as funding rates turn negative and short bets rise.
Axie Infinity Price Forecast: AXS slides 7% as exchange netflow hits 3-year high
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Axie Infinity (AXS) price slides more than 7%, trading below $1.12 on Thursday, after a massive surge earlier this week. The bearish sentiment strengthens as AXS’s exchange netflow hits a 3-year high, alongside negative funding rates and rising short bets, all of which hint at a short-term price pullback.

Exchange netflow hints at rising selling pressure

CryptoQuant Exchange Netflow (Total) at all exchanges shows the difference between tokens flowing into and out of the exchange. If the metric is positive, it indicates more tokens entered than exited, indicating selling pressure from investors. Conversely, a negative value indicates more tokens left the exchange than entered, indicating less selling pressure from investors.

In the Axie Infinity case, the metric showed a net positive flow of 2.10 million on Wednesday, the highest netflow since 24 November 2022, signaling rising selling pressure.

Axie Infinity Exchange Netflow chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Derivatives data supports bearish sentiment

On the derivatives side, data further supports a bearish sentiment among AXS traders. Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of AXS will slide further is higher than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric flipped to a negative rate on Wednesday and fell sharply, reading -0.41% on Thursday, indicating shorts are paying longs and suggesting bearish sentiment toward AXS.

AXS funding rates chart. Source: Coinglass

In addition, according to Coinglass data, Axie Infinity’s long-to-short ratio is 0.82 on Thursday. This ratio, below one, reflects bearish sentiment in the markets, as more traders are betting on the asset price to fall.

AXS long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Axie Infinity Price Forecast: How low can AXS go?

Axie Infinity’s price has soared more than 37% over the last two days, since Tuesday. Such a massive rally often leads to a short-term price correction. On Wednesday, AXS retested the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.37, and at the time of writing on Thursday, AXS slips more than 7%.

If AXS continues its price pullback, it could extend the decline toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.02. A close below this level could extend the correction further, toward Monday’s low at $0.90.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61, down from the overbought level of 70 the previous day, indicating early signs of fading bullish strength. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover, which remains intact and supports a bullish view.

AXS/USDT daily chart

However, if AXS recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.37.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Bitcoin holds above the 100-day EMA after correcting from the previous day’s high amid surging ETF inflows. Ethereum posts a minor correction on Thursday after a notable bullish move above $3,400, reflecting potential profit-taking.

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin price holds above $96,000 on Thursday after hitting a nearly two-month high at $97,800 the previous day. The bullish price action in BTC is further supported by rising institutional demand, as evidenced by three consecutive days of inflows into spot ETFs this week. 

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero (XMR) edges lower on Thursday, holding around $700 at the time of writing as the rally cools off after reaching a record high of $800 on the previous day, signaling a potential cycle top. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.