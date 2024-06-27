Axie Infinity price dips 45% since April even as Axies’ active addresses rise nearly 700%

- Axie NFT collection’s monthly active addresses climbed 690% since April.
- The NFT project has generated more monthly on-chain revenue than most other blue-chip collections in the past 30 days.
- AXS wiped out 45% of its value since April even as Axie NFTs are relevant among investors.
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a gaming finance (GamsFi) token with a virtual world and a game featuring Axies from the NFT collection. AXS has wiped out nearly 45% of its value in the past two months as AXS price has been in a state of decline since April, down from $11.10 on April 1 to $6.22 on June 27, at the time of writing.
The NFT collection’s Axies have generated more monthly on-chain revenue than most other NFTs, per DeFiLlama data.
AXS suffers 45% correction since April, Axies’ popularity persists
Data from DeFi intelligence tracker DeFiLlama shows that the monthly active users of Axies have climbed 690%, from 26,500 to 209,600 between April and June 2024. The blue-chip NFT collection is generating more monthly on-chain revenue relative to others, as seen in the chart below.
30-day on-chain revenue of the NFT collection
Co-founder of Axie Infinity shared statistics from the Coinbase learn-to-earn campaign in mid-June. @Jihoz_Axie dropped key details of the campaign that evidence the rising demand for the NFTs and the relevance among traders:
- 236,000 total participants engaged with Axies
- 202,000 Axies were purchased
- Axie treasury noted a 99% surge in weekly fees paid, up from $50,685 to $100,843, during the first ten days of the campaign.
In the 10 days since the start of the Coinbase learn to earn campaign:— Jihoz.ron (@Jihoz_Axie) June 14, 2024
• 236k total participants
• 202k axies purchased vs 48k in the 10 day window prior to the campaign
• Origins and Classic DAU up 10%
• 570 Eth in marketplace traded in the last 10 days an increase of 165%… pic.twitter.com/htkIBVNfxi
AXS/USDT daily chart shows a 45% decline in the GameFi token’s price in the same timeframe where Axies collection noted a surge in revenue and monthly active users. It is likely that the token’s price has failed to catch up with the popularity of the NFT collection.
Axie Infinity’s AXS could extend gains by 6% and rally towards the Fair Value Gap at $6.661, as seen in the chart below. The GameFi token could make steady progress towards recovering from the 45% correction.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator supports the bullish thesis. Green histogram bars appeared above the neutral line on the AXS/USDT daily chart, as seen below, signaling positive momentum underlying AXS price trend.
AXS/USDT daily chart
If AXS fails to extend gains, it could find support at the Fair Value Gap between $5.996 and $6.036.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hover around key supports, Spot ETH ETF approval likely by July 4
Bitcoin trades around $61,000 on Thursday as profit-taking by investors persists. Spot Ethereum ETF optimism helps Ether sustain above $3,400, Reuters reports ETF approval is likely by July 4.
XRP fails to recover, Ripple holders realize losses for ninth consecutive day
Ripple holds the recent decline at around $0.47 on Thursday. On-chain data shows that different cohorts of XRP investors reacted differently to the price decline, with whales holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP distributing their token holdings at a loss.
Breaking: VanEck files for Solana ETF in the US
VanEck filed to list a Solana spot exchange-traded fund in the US after the approval in January of Bitcoin ETFs. The asset manager says it considers Solana "a commodity, like Bitcoin or Ether."
Toncoin price poised to break the all-time high
Toncoin price tested the ascending trendline support on Monday, trades at fresh weekly highs on Thursday. On-chain data suggests growing activity and interest within the TON’s ecosystem.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation.