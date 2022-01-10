Axie Infinity could drop a further 36% if AXS fails to hold $70

- Axie Infinity price treading water above final support before AXS sinks to the $46 level.
- Immense gaps within the Volume Profile show huge risks as AXS moves lower.
- Upside potential remains but is likely limited.
Axie Infinity price continues to drift lower as profit-taking continues within the metaverse and gaming token space. Additionally, broader cryptocurrency market fears, uncertainties, and doubts weigh in on near-term price action.
Axie Infinity price is on track to hit $46, but even lower and more crippling price collapses could occur
Axie Infinity price is on a knife’s edge. From the perspective of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, there is no support for AXS on the weekly chart until the Chikou Span drops to test the bodies of the candlesticks, the closest now at $43. Consequently, $43 is where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement also exists.
The Volume Point Of Control at $71 is currently the only primary technical support level for Axie Infinity price. Any move below that value will be swift. However, the Volume Profile does warn that $46 may not be as supportive as interpreted.
The Volume Profile shows two primary high volume nodes. The first is where Axie Infinity is currently trading and the Volume Point Of Control at $71. The following high-volume node doesn’t appear until $12. A move to $12 is not likely, but the immense gap between the two high-volume nodes should warn traders about how weak AXS price action will be if $70 fails.
AXS/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart
If the near-term bearish outlook is to be invalidated, then bulls will need to rally Axie Infinity to a close above the Kijun-Sen at $90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Solana price eyes strong rebound toward $176 as critical support saves the day
Solana price is preparing to reverse the period of underperformance with a 25% ascent. A key technical indicator suggests that a swing low may have been formed on January 7 and that a rebound may be in the offing. Solana price has formed a descending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
XRP develops a rare bullish Japanese candlestick pattern that could return Ripple to $1
XRP price could return to a leadership position in the altcoin market if it can pull off confirmation of one of the most potent and rare Japanese candlestick patterns in existence: the Squeeze Alert. Downside risks remain but are likely limited.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.