- AVAX's price is currently right at the cusp of breaching its immediate resistance at $21.47.
- If the altcoin flips $22.95 into a support floor, it could be able to rally on toward $25.94 and chart a 21% rally.
- Should the market lose its strength, AVAX would fall as well, potentially bringing the price to $17.11.
AVAX price made significant improvement in the last month, but the recent break in the uptrend is beginning to worry investors. How this could impact Avalanche is the same as the rest of the cryptocurrencies since there is no significant immediate development noted in the ecosystem that could alter the altcoin's trajectory.
AVAX price may not go anywhere
AVAX price is currently teetering at the immediate resistance level, trading at $21.40 at the time of writing. The altcoin would be able to flip the $21.47 resistance level into a support level if it manages to close above the same in the next 24 hours.
Generally, this is considered a positive sign as, following it, the altcoin gets the room it needs to rally further. At the moment, aiming at $22.95 and flipping it into a support floor would be ideal.
This is because, in order for the cryptocurrency to chart new highs, Avalanche will need to breach the resistance level at $25.94 as well. Doing so would create a concrete support floor at $22.95 and also help AVAX chart a 21% rally.
FTT/USD 1-day chart
However, the condition of the market must be taken into consideration as well. By the looks of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is indicating that the cryptocurrency is scheduled for a cool down and not a rally. The presence around or above 70.0 is a sign of the cryptocurrency being overbought.
Thus if further cooldown takes precedence, the altcoin would remain consolidated between $21.47 and $19.78. But if the $19.78 support level is lost, the AVAX price would be in trouble as the only chance for it to bounce back is at $19.12 and $17.11.
The latter price level marks the critical support line. A daily close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis, pushing the price to $15.96 and lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing the possibility of Bitcoin price crash to $20,000 after US NFP rises to 517,000
The United States unemployment rate for January came in at 3.4% which is lower than forecast of 3.6%. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data shows that 517,000 jobs were added in January, which is much higher than the expected 185,000.
Cardano price could get help from US job report to clean up winter losses, 31% gains on the horizon for ADA
Cardano (ADA) price has succeeded in breaking above key levels near $0.39 as the pivotal historical level at $0.388 and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) all got broken to the upside with the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Is ETC safe in this bullish channel?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is set to book a very outright bullish intraday session just hours before the US session kicks in. As the dust is settling for global markets after all major central banks had their say on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.