- AVAX price shows a tight consolidation inside a symmetrical triangle after a 25% crash.
- A breakdown of this range could result in a 17% crash to $15.75.
- A daily candlestick close above the $20.16 level will invalidate the bearish thesis for Avalanche.
AVAX price is taking a break from trending in one direction after the recent sell-off. Instead, the altcoin is consolidating, hinting at a potential downswing breakout.
AVAX price ready for more sell-off
AVAX price breached the ascending parallel channel on August 19 but failed to recover. This bearish development led to a 26% crash, creating a swing low of $17.46. Since then, Avalanche has lost its directional bias and consolidated in a symmetrical triangle.
With Bitcoin price looking to sweep the recently created lows at $19,511, altcoins will follow the move. Moreover, for AVAX price, a breakdown of the symmetrical triangle could result in a 17% crash to $15.75, which is an equal low containing sell-stop liquidity resting below the consolidative formation.
Hence, investors should look for signs to short AVAX price to $15.75 in the near future. The first confirmation of the downtrend will arrive after the altcoin creates a lower low below the September 4 swing low at $18.70.
Beyond this, investors need to wait for a retest and rejection at the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking bearish for AVAX price, a surge in buying pressure that pushes it to produce a daily candlestick close above $20.16 would dampen the bearish pressure. If bulls manage to flip this level into a support floor, it will invalidate the bearish outlook and trigger a potential rally to $22.43 and even $25.32.
Note:
The video attached below talks about a potential retracement for Bitcoin before a recovery rally. Due to altcoins' high correlation, BTC could provide signal that could help investors anticipate the downtrend in AVAX price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
