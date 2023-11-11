Avalanche Price Prediction: A weekly breakout of this wedge could send AVAX over to $31.45

- Avalanche price has been oscillating within a falling wedge technical formation on the weekly timeframe.
- A break out from the chart pattern could catapult AVAX over 90% north with the crypto market showing strength.
- A weekly close below the $8.51 level would invalidate the bullish thesis, extending the southward consolidation for the altcoin.
Avalanche (AVAX) price is trading with a bullish bias up close, despite the general downtrend to the naked eye. The altcoin seems to be taking to the broader market optimism, sprouting after being a sleeper for some time now.
Also Read: Avax price prediction – Has Avalanche bottomed out or are more drops on the way?
Avalanche coils up for a breakout to $31.45
Avalanche (AVAX) seems to have bottomed out on the weekly timeframe, with a falling wedge pattern filling up. This technical formation forecasts a bullish momentum and forms when the price of an asset bounces between two trendlines that are not only sloping downward but also converging. If a falling wedge actualizes, it executes a reversal, but if it does not actualize, it enables the continuation of the trend, in this case, the primary trend as we are working with a weekly timeframe.
Increased buying pressure could see Avalanche price breakout above the upper trendline, with confirmation of such a move above the $15.84 resistance level. Further north, the price could extend to test the supply zone extending from $25.58 to $30.89. To confirm the extrapolation of the uptrend to the conservative target of $31.45, the price must break and close above the midline of the supply barrier at $28.55.
In a highly bullish case, Avalanche price could flip the $31.45 resistance into a support floor, effectively rendering the supply zone a bullish breaker and using it as the jumping-off point to the next supply barrier, which extends from $51.07 to $62.11.
The surge comes after the Relative Strength Index (RSI) called a signal to buy AVAX when it crossed above the signal line (yellow band). Traders heeding this call has Avalanche price almost 65% north. With the northbound move of the RSI, momentum is still rising, tipping the odds further in favor of the upside.
The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is also inching toward the positive territory, with its histograms taking the green shade to indicate bulls are heading the AVAX market.
AVAX/USDT 1-week chart
On the flip side, a rejection from the upper boundary of the falling wedge could send Avalanche price south, possibly falling below the last lower low, effectively invalidating the bullish thesis. A continuation of the primary trend could send AVAX to the range low of $2.75, levels last tested in December 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Justin Sun confirms Poloniex hack, assures users of 100% reimbursement
Tron founder Justin Sun's Poloniex exchange has been confirmed to be hacked for $125 million. Sun announced that the hacker would receive a 5% white hat bounty if they returned the stolen funds within the next seven days, post which authorities would be involved.
Cardano could face downward correction as whale activity signals increasing selling pressure
Cardano network’s whale transactions valued at $1 million and higher, spiked between November 3 and 9. ADA noted large spikes in net realized losses, signaling an impending correction in Cardano price.
BTC rallies to $37,900, fuels bullish outlook among Bitcoin traders
Bitcoin price rallied to $37,900 for the first time in a year and half on expectations that US regulators are moving to approve a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
BTC crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits – before then recovering quickly – others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.