- ATOM price presents a buying opportunity as it bounces off a stable support level at $23.72.
- A quick run-up could allow investors to capitalize on the 36% upswing to $32.49.
- A daily candlestick close below $20.20 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Cosmos.
ATOM price has arrived at a stable foothold that has previously caused bulls to come out of the woodwork and trigger a massive uptrend. Therefore, the recent revisit to this barrier indicates the possibility of a quick run-up.
ATOM price kick-starts a rally
ATOM price catalyzed an upswing on December 15, 2021, that lasted for less than a month, causing the altcoin to shoot up from $20.20 to $44.78. This 121% upswing became the range for the upcoming price action.
Since then, ATOM price has remained subdued within the range and specifically below the 50% retracement level at $32.49. The last three times Cosmos bulls tried taking over the said barrier they failed.
The latest rejection was on April 3, leading to a 30% crash that tagged the $23.72 support level. Since the market-wide downswing pushed ATOM price lower, it has managed to bounce off the said barrier.
Going forward, investors can expect ATOM price to kick-start an upswing that pushes forward and retests the 50% hurdle at $32.49. This run-up would constitute a 36% upswing and is likely where the upside will be capped for Cosmos.
ATOM/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up for ATOM price, a daily candlestick close below $20.20 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Cosmos by producing a lower low. In this situation, ATOM price might slide down in search of a stable support level at $17.90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How likely is Ethereum price to surge to $4,000 after the recent crash
Ethereum price has arrived at a vital support level after crashing for the past week. This downswing puts ETH at a make or break point, indicating that things could go either way. However, if the big crypto continues to stumble, the smart contract token will likely follow suit.
Why Bitcoin price is down today and where it will go
Bitcoin price has plummeted 13% in April 2022, and analysts have identified $38,000 as the immediate support for the asset. Millions in long positions
Crypto.com price could jolt down to $0.26 if this level breaks
Crypto.com price is at the end of an ongoing pattern and indicates that a breakout could be due soon. However, if buyers make a comeback, there is a good chance for CRO to recover and trigger a bullish breakout.
Could AVAX price crash to $65 after breaching this vital support level
AVAX price is in a tough spot but its latest directional cue will decide which camp it favors - the bulls or bears. The recent downswing has pushed it below a long-standing trend line, indicating a bearish outlook.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.