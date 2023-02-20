Crypto projects like Ripple have battled with regulatory issues. However, newer crypto projects with regulatory-compliant, user-focused utilities like TMS Network (TMSN), Polygon (MATIC), and Polkadot (DOT) are taking over.
TMS Network (TMSN)is a crypto-based trading ecosystem that offers sophisticated tools and real-time actionable data for every trader. Its presale is blowing up, and the price has grown by more than 1500% - all due to its innovative importance in improving trading.
TMS Network (TMSN): New age of advanced trading
Crypto is a multi-trillion-dollar market with a growing number of traders willing to delve into asset trading. According to insights, it is speculated to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% to $2 trillion soon. While much of this growth is fuelled by innovative investment opportunities, many people still struggle to identify innovative projects with long-term potential.
This is what TMS Network (TMSN) is changing. This pioneering platform is a blockchain-based hub built to offer an all-in-one portal to meet traders' research, analysis, and earning needs. Powered by blockchain technology, TMS Network (TMSN) offers a wide array of life-changing perks. This includes transaction transparency, light-speed transaction processing time, and high scalability to accommodate a growing number of users, among others.
TMS Network (TMSN) also offers tools and services to empower traders to make the best decisions. These include on-chain metrics, social sentiment tools, aggregators, trading signals, comprehensive strategy builders, asset scoring systems, and diverse earning opportunities via revenue-sharing mechanisms.
TMS Network (TMSN) is unique because it is designed to suit everyone's taste and experience level. Its built-in social and copy trading system enables beginners to automatically copy trades from professional expert vetted traders. Thus, TMS Network (TMSN) is a long-lasting solution and a prayer answered for many traders.
The platform has commenced its presale, and demand is already skyrocketing. Its native token is trading at $0.0047, about a 1500% rise from the initial price. Technical experts predict a 1000x rise; therefore, you're never too late to be a part of the next biggest thing.
Polygon (MATIC) dominates with innovative layer two solution
When it comes to scalability, Polygon (MATIC)'s layer-two solution is undoubtedly one of a kind. The platform has effectively proffered a long-lasting, cost-effective, and energy-efficient solution to blockchain's scalability problem. Essentially, Polygon (MATIC) roll-up transactions after cutting off unnecessary data - then blends this with Optimistic tech to enhance transaction throughput and gas efficiency. Since it is based on Ethereum, its smart contract compatibility is second to none.
Polygon (MATIC) has given investors unmatchable value for their money with upgrades and partnerships. Meanwhile, despite ups and downs in the crypto space, Polygon (MATIC) has strived hard to become one of the most relevant layer-two solutions we have today. Therefore, it is only reasonable to speculate that the Polygon (MATIC) token will reach new heights in the coming years. So far, Polygon (MATIC) has gained 56% and is currently trading at $1.22.
Polkadot (DOT) improving interoperability with specialized parachains
Polkadot (DOT) is another great project that has gained the love of many investors. Among projects that focus on infrastructure-related development, Polkadot (DOT) is arguably one of the most successful ones. The network was built to improve interoperability and inclusivity by breaking down the technical barrier that hinders interchain communication.
Polkadot (DOT) allows intermediary-free blockchain usage as it features specialized, distinctive, and independent blockchains called Parachains. Over the years, Polkadot (DOT) has grown in popularity due to its robust application, excellent fundamentals, and bright future. Despite the 2022 crypto crash, the Polkadot (DOT) token quickly recovered and has gained 42% this year. Most crypto experts believe the Polkadot (DOT) token will reach a new all-time high as soon as the bulls take over.
Conclusion
Despite the stringent laws of regulatory bodies, blockchain projects like Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) continue to see exponential growth. Similarly, new platforms like TMS Network (TMSN) are set to explode in popularity as it becomes the pinnacle of innovation in the financial trading and investment landscape.
This article is sponsored
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This buy signal for Bitcoin price hints the start of a new macro bull run, should you start buying dips?
With Bitcoin (BTC) price up 47% year-to-date, things are looking quite bullish after cascading collapse of major crypto players in 2022. So, this newsletter is focused on answering the questions that most retail investors are faced with right now.
Ethereum price poised for 20% rally due to these reasons
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a clear sign of consolidation around a significantly important monthly resistance level. Although ETH has flipped this hurdle into a support floor on the lower timeframes.
Here’s why Shiba Inu holders are bullish after Shytoshi Kusama’s update on Shibarium
Shytoshi Kusama shared a progress update on Shibarium, informing SHIB holders that the beta launch is coming up. Kusama referred to Shibarium as the “Goal of 2022,” and said that work on the development of the layer-2 scaling solution is ongoing.
Hedera Hashgraph has a repetition pattern that could bring bulls 50% profit by April
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price action is under bullish pressure that is pushing price action higher. The altitude of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing to relentless buying by bulls as the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has crossed and moved above from the 200-day SMA.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.