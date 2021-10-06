This year alone, several top names in the music industry have embraced NFTs. Many of them have incorporated the tokens for engagement purposes, and yet, several others have been innovative in their approach.

The music industry is currently buzzing with activity from the non-fungible token (NFT) scene, making it perhaps the industry with the highest amount of action from NFTs as things stand.

There are a lot of other artists looking to dabble into NFTs too. But, it’s essential to know how best to approach the industry. So, let’s consider some artists who have blazed the trail.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was the happening trendsetter in the early 2000s, an embodiment of everything today’s celebrities aspire to be. She was famous, good-looking, and an influencer, and therefore, she always stayed onward.

Hilton’s desire to remain ahead of the curve was part of what drove her to NFTs. In April 2021, Hilton sold an art collection as NFTs -a collaboration between herself and Blake Kathryn, a famous designer. It featured three unique pieces called “Hummingbird in My Metaverse,” “Iconic Crypto Queen,” and “Legend of Love.”

Hilton eventually sold the entire collection for a little over $1 million in April. At the time, she also introduced two new projects: “Ether Reum” and “Crypto Hilton.” Hilton said she joined the NFT craze because she believes in the media’s ability to help creators innovate. Of course, Hilton’s application of NFTs is the same as everyone else. As seen, she has been able to use the tools as a monetization opportunity.

Grimes

Grimes is famous for her infusion of experimental and synth-pop. She was one of the first musicians to jump on the NFT train, starting early in March. At the time, Grimes was in a relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. So, she embraced futurist beliefs and sold 10 digital art pieces.

Grimes’ sale happened on Nifty Gateway -one of the most popular NFT marketplaces. Her art used different concepts, including other planets, winged animals, and even a post-apocalyptic world. Eventually, she sold $6 million worth of the art in less than half an hour.

Snoop Dogg

The legendary rapper has also been a recent crypto aficionado. In March 2021, Snoop announced that he had designed his first NFT collection. He called the drop “A Journey With the Dogg,” which included eight pieces. The collection included some of Snoop’s earliest memories, claiming that it gave insights into his early life.

Speaking on the rise of crypto art, Snoop pointed out that he had witnessed a lot of growth in technology. Throughout his career, the rapper has seen technology rise and fall in different ways. However, he believes that cryptocurrencies and NFTs offer new methods for connecting with fans.

Currently, Snoop owns a sprawling collection of NFTs. In fact, his portfolio is worth a reported $17 million in digital art, making Snoop one of the most prominent NFT collectors.

Steve Aoki

One of the most notable DJs of all time, Steve Aoki, is another trendsetter. So, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see him embracing NFTs.

Aoki launched an NFT drop in March 2021, partnering with 3D visual artist Antonio Tudisco to create “Dream Catcher,” -a piece that included physical copies. Aoki earned over $4.2 million from the piece, although he has done more than that. He recently partnered with motivational speaker Tom Bilyeu on “Neon Future” -a set of digital art pieces. The collection went live on Nifty Gateway on April 27. Aoki has described himself as an avid collector of digital art, reaffirming his belief in NFTs.

BAND Royalty: A New Way for Artists to Monetize Their Talents

Today, musical artists are looking into ways to use NFTs to better themselves. Several initiatives have gone towards making this happen, and BAND Royalty is another impressive innovation.

Currently, in its launch stage, BAND Royalty is an innovative platform that merges music and NFTs. The service allows everyone to benefit from the musical process. It brings artists, fans, collectors, publishers, and more altogether, offering benefits to each.

BAND Royalty uses its specific BAND NFTs to allow holders to stake and govern the music business. The platform and upcoming music NFT exchange connect you with the music business, allowing you to collaborate with your favorite artists on their work. BAND Royalty already owns an impressive performance catalog with songs performed by top musicians. These songs have performances that include Jay-Z, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, and more. By holding and staking BAND NFTs, you get to enjoy several benefits, including:

Access to backstage passes at events

Discounts on tickets

Merchandise and exclusive drops

And much more. BAND Royalty operates on the belief that fans don’t have to just listen to music. Fans can also influence the development process and become major stakeholders. Simultaneously, staking the BAND NFTs allows you to earn new coins. So, you don’t just make and listen to music, but you actually make a living!