ApeCoin surged more than 70% following its new cross-chain bridge launch on Sunday.

This bridge allows users to transfer APE tokens between Ethereum and Arbitrum networks and earn a yield on their ApeCoin balances.

ApeCoin’s technical outlook suggests the continuation of the rally.

ApeCoin (APE) consolidates its gains on Monday after surging over 70% on Sunday following its new cross-chain bridge announcement on ApeChain. This bridge enables users to transfer APE tokens between the Ethereum and Arbitrum networks. Additionally, the technical outlook indicates a potential continuation of this rally.

ApeCoin launches new cross-chain bridge

ApeCoin announced its new cross-chain bridge on ApeChain on Sunday. Due to this announcement on Twitter, its native token APE rallied more than 70% on that day as it served as the gas token for transactions on the new platform. This event has led to an increase in utility and demand for APE.

The Santiment’s Volume graph below shows a significant uptick in APE’s trading volume, with an increase of over 250% in just a short period.

APE trading volume chart. Source: Santiment

ApeCoin introduced an update to its smart contract, adopting LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard. It is now an OFT that can seamlessly transfer between ApeChain, Ethereum, and Arbitrum. Additionally, ApeCoin’s native yield mechanism, developed with Decent, enables users to earn a yield on their ApeCoin balances without manual actions while maintaining omnichain interoperability.

ApeCoin technical outlook

ApeCoin’s weekly chart shows it has closed above the weekly resistance level of $1.11 after rallying nearly 100% last week and faces resistance around the 50% price retracement (drawn from the March 13 high of $2.683 to the August 5 low of $0.475) at $1.51. On Monday, APE’s price consolidates its recent gains around that level.

If APE closes above $1.51, it could extend the rally by 50% to retest its next weekly resistance at $2.29. A close above this level could extend the rally to retest its March 13 high of $2.68.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator on the weekly chart trades at 63, above its neutral level of 50 and still far below overbought conditions, suggesting bullish momentum is gaining traction.

APE/USDT weekly chart

The daily chart also shows signs of strength after it broke and closed above the daily resistance level of $1.34 on Sunday. If APE continues rising, it could face the next resistance at its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.84.

The RSI indicator on the daily chart is trading at 87, above the overbought level of 70. Traders are advised not to add to their long positions because there is a high chance of a pullback.

APE/USDT daily chart

However, if APE fails to find support around the daily support level of $1.34, it could extend the decline by 27% to retest its 200-day EMA support at $0.976, roughly coinciding with the next daily support level at $1.00.