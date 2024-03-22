- APE has signed a partnership with an undisclosed Formula 1 team after passing the Improvement Proposal AIP 406.
- The Formula 1 partnership is expected to engage the ApeCoin community, boosting APE’s utility.
- APE price is up nearly 5% since the official announcement.
The APE Foundation said on Friday that an improvement proposal based on a partnership with a Formula One racing team has been passed. The undertakings are currently confidential, but ApeCoin DAO said that the F1 team has a strong history of competition and it finished in the Top 6 of the 2023 Constructor Standings.
Also read: APE price rallies nearly 8% as ApeCoin sees surge in activity
ApeCoin DAO multi-year partnership supports APE price gains
ApeCoin is an exclusive Community Coin Partner and non-exclusive Team Partner to an F1 team, according to its announcement on X. While the DAO is yet to reveal the name of the team, the partnership intends to increase brand visibility, recognition and reach for ApeCoin.
ApeCoin DAO has passed a thrilling partnership with [Redacted] Formula 1 team! Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride as we rev up for this multi-year partnership.— ApeCoin (@apecoin) March 22, 2024
Additional details will follow as the agreement is finalized. Stay tuned for all the exhilarating updates!… pic.twitter.com/TCgmcXfrXD
The DAO has not mentioned a date when it will disclose the name of the F1 team involved in the partnership.
The proposal requested €5.125 million for the first two years from the ApeCoin Ecosystem Fund. The DAO retains the option to renew the partnership at the end of these two years, with a 5% increase in the payment schedule.
The APE Foundation’s undertakings and the partnership are expected to boost the utility for ApeCoin and add value to the ecosystem.
APE price reacts positively to the news
APE price yielded nearly 17% weekly losses for holders. APE price climbed nearly 5% since the official announcement in a tweet on X. The NFT token could recover from the decline and climb towards the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $2.364 and $2.392.
In its rally towards the FVG, APE price could face resistance at $2.191, which is the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the year-to-date peak of $2.683 on March 13 to the March 20 low of $1.7.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows green bars above the zero line, signaling that APE has positive momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.85, inching towards the neutral level at 50.
APE/USDT 4-hour chart
In the downside scenario, a candlestick close below $1.70 could invalidate the bullish thesis. In this case, APE price could find first support at the February 28 low of $1.655.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crashing spot ETF flows ferment BTC investor sentiment
Bitcoin wants to rise, but negative flows for spot BTC ETF are fermenting market sentiment. Ethereum price could drop to $3,160 amid legal tussle. XRP flipping $0.6677 into support could attract enough momentum to drive Ripple price above $0.7440.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK prepares for breakout, eyes $20 after successful retest
Chainlink (LINK) price retests March 5 lows as part of healthy price action. LINK could rise nearly 15% to $20.70 if the $18.12 support level holds. A test of $16.00 would signify a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Will Inaugural Investor Day send BTC to new all-time high?
Bitcoin could record volatility as investors come together on Friday in New York to discuss the future of BTC. Speculation, sentiment and optimism inspired by the event could bode well for the pioneer crypto.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE coils up for 30% breakout
Dogecoin price has recorded heightened volatility this month, amid soaring correlation with Bitcoin. As the pioneer cryptocurrency navigated FOMO, capital flows due to the spot ETF market and recently the Fed meeting, DOGE price fluctuated by association.
Bitcoin: Can BTC hit $100,000 without a correction?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a slowdown in momentum as it set up a new all-time high of $73,949 on March 13. Considering the massive uptrend that BTC has been experiencing, a short-term correction is nothing to be concerned about.