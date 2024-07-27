- Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe believes altcoin market capitalization could breakout above $800 billion soon.
- The analyst notes that the recent correction in cryptocurrencies resulted in a drawdown in prices of assets, erasing 4% market cap.
- Ethereum, Lido staked Ether and Binance Coin erased between 2% and 6% of their value in the past week.
Ethereum ETF approval by the Securities & Exchange Commission in the past week failed to catalyze gains in Ether. Despite optimism among market participants, Bitcoin remained in the spotlight while altcoins in the top 10 assets ranked by market cap experienced a drawdown.
Ether, Lido staked Ether and Binance Coin erased their value in the past week.
Crypto analyst predicts altcoin market cap recovery
Michaël van de Poppe said in a recent tweet that the crypto market suffered a correction that was “harsh” for several altcoins. It resulted in a drawdown in market capitalization, a 4% correction.
The analyst expects the correction to end and give way to the next “big breakout” in the sector, pushing market cap above $800 billion.
Altcoin market capitalization
It was a harsh week for several #Altcoins, however, the #Altcoin market capitalization has seen a 4% correction.— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) July 27, 2024
The entire correction is over and this is just a build-up before the next big upward breakout above $800 billion takes place. pic.twitter.com/1ihutYDNoI
Analyst behind the @DaanCrypto handle notes the performance of top altcoin sectors in the last seven days. The chart compares meme coin performance side by side with other sectors like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Layer 1.
AI tokens had a bad start, picked up later in the week and started recovery. Layer 1 tokens and meme coins were the best performing sectors.
The best performing #Altcoin sectors this week have been the Layer 1s and Memes.— Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) July 27, 2024
AI coins had a bad start but are recovering well.
The harder they fall... the bigger they bounce (usually). pic.twitter.com/ia0osqAN6K
Among meme coins, the largest asset ranked by market capitalization is Dogecoin. @AltcoinSherpa, crypto analyst and trader suggests traders looking to capture “some” of the meme mania buy DOGE. Dogecoin could rally to $0.50 and beyond in the next six to twelve months, per the analyst’s prediction.
$DOGE is a great coin to have but the returns aren't going to be near the same as last cycle due to the marketcap. Still, it's a good one if you have huge size and still want to capture *some* of the meme mania. This will probably go to $0.50+ in the next 6-12 months IMO pic.twitter.com/UfVGzIdmpm— Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) July 26, 2024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
VanEck sees Bitcoin reaching $61 trillion market cap, Marathon buys $100 million BTC
Bitcoin declined by 1% on Thursday following asset manager VanEck's forecast that the top digital asset will reach a $61 trillion market capitalization by 2050.
Ethereum Classic price sets for a rally following retest of key support
ETC edges higher by 2.3% and trades around $22.60 at the time of writing on Friday after testing a key support area the day before. On-chain data showing increased account growth suggests a bullish move ahead. Ethereum Classic price faced rejection by the daily resistance level of $25.13 earlier this week.
Celebrity meme coins lose their shine
Celebrity meme coins report by Jupiter Slorg on Thursday shows that these tokens have been in deep waters since early July after experiencing heavy growth in June. In a recent analysis, Jupiter Slorg revealed that celebrity meme coins are down by an average of 94% from their all-time highs.
Ripple gains 5%, Mark Cuban says Kamala Harris’ nomination could affect SEC lawsuit
Ripple (XRP) made a comeback above key psychological resistance early on Wednesday. Crypto traders are optimistic after the Ethereum Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) launch. Entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban recently shared his comments on how Kamala Harris’ nomination to the Presidential elections could influence crypto regulation.
Bitcoin: Will BTC manage to recover from recent market turmoil?
Bitcoin recovers to $67,000 on Friday after finding support around $63,500 a day before. Still, BTC losses over 1.50% on the week as Mt. Gox persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges.