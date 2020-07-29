Altcoin Price Analysis Bitcoin Cash, Tezos and IOTA: BCH/USD and IOT/USD look to break past key levels

- BCH/USD bulls aim for the $300 psychological level.
- IOT/USD bulls aim for the $0.30 psychological level.
- XTZ/USD trends in a downward trending channel.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD bulls stay in control for the third straight day as the price went up from $289.50 to $291. The MACD shows increasing bullish market momentum. Healthy support lies at $273.35 (SMA 200), $256.50, $248.35, $241 (SMA 20) and $236.20 (SMA 50).
XTZ/USD daily chart
XTZ/USD is trending in a downward channel formation. The price dropped from $2.842 to $2.787. The William’s%R has dipped into the oversold zone and Elliott Oscillator has had four straight red sessions. These two indicators show that the market sentiment is presently bearish.
IOT/USD daily chart
IOT/USD bulls took charge and bouncing up from the upward trending line, going up from $0.2737 to $0.286. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum, while the RSI has dipped into the overbought zone. The price has healthy support levels at $0.279, $0.268, $0.259 (SMA 20) and $0.24 (SMA 50).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin continues trading at $11,000 while Grayscale funds grow by $1 billion in days
BTC/USD remains strong trading at $11,200 and looking for the next leg up towards $12,000. The trading volume has started to decrease but the daily RSI remains overextended.
ETC/USD down 2.5% in the last 10 hours but remains bullish overall
Ethereum Classic is currently in a strong daily uptrend after a big breakout above $6,8 on July 27. ETC is up by 25% in the past 10 days following the steps of other major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
XRP/USD finally gets its own breakout but remains weaker
XRP has finally got a breakout of its own beating $0.235, a resistance level established on April 30. This puts XRP in a clear and strong uptrend but the digital asset is not out of the woods just yet.
EOS/USD conquers $3.00, more upside ahead
EOS is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.82 billion and an average daily trading value of $2.5 billion. The coin has gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and became one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-10.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.