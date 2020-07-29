Altcoin Price Analysis Bitcoin Cash, Tezos and IOTA: BCH/USD and IOT/USD look to break past key levels

BCH/USD bulls aim for the $300 psychological level.

IOT/USD bulls aim for the $0.30 psychological level.

XTZ/USD trends in a downward trending channel.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bulls stay in control for the third straight day as the price went up from $289.50 to $291. The MACD shows increasing bullish market momentum. Healthy support lies at $273.35 (SMA 200), $256.50, $248.35, $241 (SMA 20) and $236.20 (SMA 50).

XTZ/USD daily chart

XTZ/USD is trending in a downward channel formation. The price dropped from $2.842 to $2.787. The William’s%R has dipped into the oversold zone and Elliott Oscillator has had four straight red sessions. These two indicators show that the market sentiment is presently bearish.

IOT/USD daily chart

IOT/USD bulls took charge and bouncing up from the upward trending line, going up from $0.2737 to $0.286. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum, while the RSI has dipped into the overbought zone. The price has healthy support levels at $0.279, $0.268, $0.259 (SMA 20) and $0.24 (SMA 50).