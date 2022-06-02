- Ethereum price indicates the possibility of a minor bounce on a short-term outlook.
- The macro outlook for ETH shows that there is a potential for a 30% crash to $1,300.
- On-chain metrics suggest that the smart contract token could continue to bracket between $1,700 and $2,200.
Ethereum price has flipped its direction on the three-hour chart, undoing gains seen between May 28 and 31. While this correction might seem bearish, it could trigger a minor relief rally before a massive crash to significant levels.
Ethereum price and scalping opportunity
Ethereum price set a swing low at $1,702 on May 12, triggering a minor recovery. Since this point, ETH has been consolidating, producing lower highs and lower lows. The three-hour chart shows that the $1,731 support level that catalyzed an 18% uptrend between May 28 and 31 reached its upside potential at $2,020.
Due to the exhaustion of bullish momentum, ETH took a U-turn and undid all the gains by retesting the $1,731 barrier. As Ethereum price trades here, two bullish outlooks can occur:
- A bounce off the $1,813 support floor
- A sweep of the $1,731 foothold, collecting the sell-stop liquidity
For both scenarios, the outcome is bullish for Ethereum price with take-profit levels at $2,164 and the high time frame hurdles at $2,341 and $2,412.
Considering the short-term relief rally for Bitcoin could retest the $35,180, it would be logical to assume that the Ethereum price follow its lead. Therefore, a move to high time frame hurdles at $2,412 would amount to a 40% upswing.
This move would be a perfect decoy for smart investors or market makers, as this would get retail traders invested in the bullish outlook. Hence, a reversal in the trend around $2,412 would catch these participants off-guard. If this reversal occurs, pushing Ethereum price below $1,730, it can be aptly termed a dead cat bounce, suggesting that the macro bearish outlook would continue.
Macro outlook reveals more threats for ETH
Ethereum price seems to be stuck in time as it consolidates around the $1,730 weekly support level. From its all-time high at $4,864, ETH has crashed 65% and set a swing low at $1,703. This downswing was exacerbated after the recent breakdown from a bear flag.
This technical pattern contains a massive downswing that forms the flagpole and is often followed by a flag, which is when the asset consolidated with higher highs and higher lows. The bear flag forecasts a 49% downswing to $1,298, obtained by adding the flagpole’s height to the breakout point. On May 8, Ethereum price produced a daily candlestick close below the flag’s lower trend line at $2,500, revealing a bearish breakout.
As it hovers around the $1,730 support floor, the threat of a 30% downswing to retest the theoretical target at $1,298 remains.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
Supporting the bearish outlook for Ethereum price is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. This index shows that the upside for Ethereum is capped by a cluster of underwater investors that extends from $1,940 to $2,188.
Here, roughly 3 million addresses that purchased 12 million ETH at an average price of $2,038 are “Out of the Money.”
Adding further credence is the immediate support level, ranging from $1,565 to $1,795, where only 1.9 million addresses purchased 3 million ETH. Relatively, this support floor is weak and could easily run over if the selling pressure spikes. Hence, the downtrend is the most likely outcome.
ETH GIOM
The icing on this bearish cake is the declining new addresses joining the Ethereum network. The 7-day moving average of new addresses has plummeted from 165,000 on November 3, 2021, to 71,541 on June 1, 2022.
This 56% crash indicates that investors are not interested in Ethereum price at the current level and could also indicate capital flight, further strengthening the macro bearish outlook.
ETH new addresses
While the short-term outlook predicts a minor bounce or a relief rally, investors need to be cautious as it could catch them off-guard when the macro bearish outlook sets in.
The high time frame outlook for ETH can turn bullish and completely obliterate the bears if the Ethereum price produces a daily candlestick close above $3,578. This development would indicate a higher high and allow sidelined buyers to step in.
However, market participants can wait for the weekly candlestick to close above the same level, which could serve as a secondary confirmation of the bull run’s start. In such a case, users can expect the Ethereum price to make a run for the $4,000 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana price dives below $40 after second network outage in a month
Solana price suffered a drop as a software glitch hit the blockchain and led to an outage for the eighth time over the past year. Analysts believe Solana price could plummet lower before it recovers from the slump.
Three reasons why SafeMoon is in a bullish position
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SFM could be heading next.
Smart money accumulation signals a 60% upswing for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price continues to coil up as it trades every single day. After reaching a critical point, the momentum will collapse to one side, resulting in a breakout.
Here’s how ApeCoin plans to recover losses and rally 80%
ApeCoin price has returned to where it was roughly five days ago and has followed Bitcoin’s recent downswing to arrive here. The pullback was a bullish retracement for the big crypto and the same can be said for APE, which shows massive rally potential.
Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats
Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.