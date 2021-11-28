ADACash, a new token developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to reward the community, has risen steadily since its launch.
To celebrate the one-month anniversary of the revolutionary reflection token, the development team launched a new weekly lottery. The rewards program will benefit all investors as ADACash hit a $30M market cap and garnering 15K holders.
The lottery system offers 80% to prize pool winners, burns 5%, and rolls over 15% to the next weekly draw. A portion of the ADA rewards earned from the lottery wallet goes to various charities.
ADACash seeks to engage and reward its supporters through regular giveaways, AMAs, and the new weekly lottery as a community-centric project.
In turn, the supportive community plays a massive role in ensuring ADACash has huge moonshot potential; they offer valuable feedback to the DEV Team and market the reflection token on social media.
Users interested in joining the weekly lottery can learn more on the ADACash Dividends Dashboard.
Earn 10% ADA Rewards For Holding ADACash!
The ADACash rewards system introduces a revolutionary way for investors to earn passive income while accumulating shares. The project issues crypto investors with 10% ADA reflections every 60 minutes simply for holding.
As a result, the project has attracted a fast-growing community of over 15K+ holders and distributed over $2 million in ADA rewards to users. Most investors making up the vibrant ADACash community are in it for the long haul, as the project incentivizes holding.
For instance, a huge chunk of fees generated from each transaction is rewarded to its users, thus enticing investors to buy each dip for more returns. In turn, this buying pressure continually pushes up the ADACash price, making it a viable long-term investment.
The ADACash team has submitted their smart contract for a thorough audit review to guarantee users of their funds' safety. The project backers have also demonstrated they are not a pump and dump project by creating a solid community and issuing a real utility token with excellent upside potential.
Moreover, the rewards coin is also 100% rug proof as liquidity is locked, creating the safest place for investors on the Binance Smart Chain.
The Future of Reflection Tokens
ADACash introduces a new way for holders to generate profitable dividends and accumulate shares for more passive income. The project's unique reward system combines traditional and modern methods of earning profits, ushering in a new era of financial freedom.
ADACash deploys the next generation of yield-generating contracts on BSC, disbursing rewards in ADA instead of token reflections. The platform also features an intuitive dashboard that allows ADACash holders to view their rewards accumulated in real-time.
The dashboard also allows users to track other details such as overall holders, daily trade volume, and transactions. Users can withdraw the dividends straight to their wallets or reinvest their ADA to earn even more returns.
