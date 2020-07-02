- A survey by the Financial Conduct Authority revealed that 86% of the UK’s population (1.9 million people) owns digital assets.
- 3/4th of those who own cryptocurrencies hold under $1,229 in digital assets, according to the research.
- 15% of the survey respondents said that they held digital assets to “make money quickly.”
The UK’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), recently published its research on the growth of digital currencies in the country. According to the results, around 86% of the UK's general adult population – approximately 1.9 million people – currently own cryptocurrencies.
The FCA noted that nearly 3/4th of those who own cryptocurrencies hold under $1,229 in digital assets. The research also found that 6 million people hold or have held cryptocurrencies at some time. 27% of the survey respondents said they had never heard of cryptocurrencies. This marks a significant improvement from 58% in 2019.
Of the cryptocurrency owners, about 92% correctly identified the definition of cryptocurrencies, and 89% correctly understood the lack of regulatory protection. 15% of respondents said they own digital assets to “make money quickly.”
Discussing why they bought cryptocurrencies, 25% of the participants said they bought crypto as part of a wider investment portfolio. 47% of them noted that they purchased cryptocurrencies “as a gamble that could make or lose money.” Another 17% purchased digital assets as part of their long-term savings plan. Interestingly, another 17% bought cryptocurrencies because of their lack of trust in the current financial system.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bulls stay in control for the second straight day
BTC/USD bulls have remained in charge for the second straight day as the price went up from $9,237 to $9,245 in the early hours of Thursday. The Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive green sessions, which shows that ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls try to conquer the $0.1772 resistance level
XRP/USD bulls have retained control for the second straight day as the price has gone up slightly from $0.1766 to $0.1767. The price is trending in a narrow channel between the $0.1772 resistance ...
Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD jumps above $230
As per Santiment, the number of unique addresses interacting with Ethereum recently went through a massive spike, reaching a single-day high of 486,000. The last significant high was achieved on May 5th, 2018.
IOT/USD bulls target $0.2300 amid strong recovery
IOTA hit the recent high at $0.2272 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2246 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, IOTA has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.