Litecoin hits over 1 million daily transactions for the first time in 2023 alongside LTC price rally

- Litecoin active addresses climbed consistently between November 11 and December 31.
- LTC daily transactions hit a record 1 million for the first time in 2023, while Litecoin price rallied.
- Litecoin yielded nearly 7% gains in the past month for LTC holders.
Litecoin price climbed 7% in December alongside an increase in volume, active addresses and daily transactions in the decentralized project. LTC hit a new milestone in 2023 with a record 1 million in daily transactions for the first time.
Also read: Vitalik Buterin proposes to solve Ethereum design’s weakness through update
Litecoin daily transactions hit key milestone
Litecoin, a decentralized asset used for borderless transactions. The altcoin hit a key milestone with 1 million daily transactions in 2023. The asset’s price is up 8.61% in the past year, and offered LTC holders nearly 7% monthly gains.
According to on-chain data from Santiment, LTC active addresses climbed between November 11 and December 31.
LTC daily transactions and price. Source: Santiment
Santiment data reveals that despite consistent profit-taking by LTC holders, Litecoin price increased from its September 11 low of $58.83 to December 8 local high of $76.28. Litecoin enjoys a relatively high correlation with Ethereum, at 0.78, therefore LTC price is likely to follow ETH in its steps.
Large wallet investors are on the move in Litecoin as whale transactions coincide with spikes in Network Realized Profit/Loss metric, as seen in the Santiment chart below. This signals that Litecoin’s uptrend is not influenced by profit-taking activities of LTC holders.
Litecoin whale transactions and Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
Ethereum has sustained above the $2,200 level since December 21, and the altcoin's uptrend is one of the factors supporting LTC price gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase outshines the entire DeFi market, holding 80% more assets in custody; COIN price hits new high
Coinbase holds about $114 billion worth of assets under its management, which is slightly lower than the total value locked in the DeFi market, coming up at about $117 billion. However, when comparing the quarterly performance, Coinbase leaps ahead.
MakerDAO expected to generate $105 million in profits in 2024, Maker price nearly rallies by 8%
MakerDAO has always maintained a strong footing in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space for the longest time. The protocol also has a substantial dominance in the crypto market thanks to its native token MKR and stablecoin DAI.
“Bitcoin is so back” says Messari, as Inscriptions account for 21% of total fees in 2023
Bitcoin is heading into one of the most important years in its history as two major events are expected to skyrocket the digital asset. Ahead of the same, crypto market intelligence data provider Messari has provided its take on what 2024 can bring for Bitcoin and by the looks of it, Inscriptions might lead the year.
ARK 21Shares files 5th update before deadline for spot BTC ETF applications first wave of potential approvals
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filers need to submit their amended BTC ETF filings for approval by December 29, with the US SEC mentioning that if the filings have "in-kind" (crypto redemptions) in their filings, it will be rejected. Just when experts were about to give up hope, Ark 21Shares submitted its fifth amendment.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.