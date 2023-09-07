Mirae Asset Securities, South Korea's largest financial group with over $500 in assets under management, said Thursday that it is working with Ethereum scaling platform Polygon Labs to advance tokenization within finance and boost adoption of Web3 technologies.
Polygon Labs will be a technical consultant in The Mirae Asset Security Token Working Group, which is working to create infrastructure to issue, exchange, and distribute tokenized securities, the asset manager said in the press release shared with CoinDesk.
The group includes several other companies, including Linger Studio and Coin Plug, and operates independently from Mirae, Hana Financial and SK Telecom's security token consortium, Next Finance Initiative (NFI).
"Polygon Labs is a leading global blockchain technology development company that is innovating throughout all aspects of Web3. Through technical collaboration with Polygon Labs, Mirae Asset Securities aims to establish global leadership in the field of tokenized securities," Ahn In-sung, head of the digital assets division at Mirae Asset Securities, said.
Tokenization involves bringing real-world assets, such as real estate, bonds, fine art, and equities, as digital tokens on a blockchain.
Several traditional finance giants, including Franklin Templeton and Hamilton Lane, a top-tier investment firm with over $823.9 billion in assets under management, have already initiated tokenization projects on Polygon. The Monetary Authority of Singapore's experimental tokenization initiative, Project Guardian, executed foreign exchange and sovereign bond transactions on Polygon last year.
Per Boston Consulting Group and investment firm ADDX, asset tokenization, as a business opportunity, is likely to increase 50 times to $16.1 trillion by 2030, accounting for 10% of the global gross domestic product.
Polygon Lab's Executive Chairman Sandeep Nailwal expects Mirae's efforts to boost the adoption of Web3 technologies in the financial industry.
“Mirae is a great example of a progressive, forward-looking company that aims to stay up to date with the constantly evolving world of digital finance. Its foray into tokenization will undoubtedly help accelerate the mass adoption of web3 among other financial institutions,” Nailwal said
“At the same time, Mirae’s initiatives will also greatly contribute to establishing interoperability between South Korea’s domestic financial systems and their foreign counterparts," he added.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin likely in the accumulation phase with 20% DOGE wallets sitting on unrealized profits
Pseudonymous technical analyst, Poseidon, concluded that Dogecoin price is likely in its accumulation phase after analyzing the monthly, weekly and daily charts. On-chain metrics from IntoTheBlock reveal that 20.73% of DOGE wallet holders are profitable at the current price level.
XRP to power international remittance for banks in Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia through SBI Remit
Banks in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia will have access to international transfers through XRP, powered by SBI’s money transfer unit. XRP price sustained above $0.50, on track to recover from its August 17 low of $0.42.
BASE block failure another blow for users of Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain
BASE, a Layer-2 chain created by Coinbase, reported a block failure incident early on Wednesday. The team behind BASE explained that no new block was created for nearly 45 minutes and a fix was deployed to bring production to normal.
These five oversold altcoins might explode soon: DODO, GALA, MAGIC, MASK and SRM
Altcoin traders suffered losses in the second quarter as the Bitcoin price recovered. Since then, while opportunities have presented themselves in different altcoins, the gains may not be enough to wipe out losses.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.