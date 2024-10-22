1inch price broke and found support around its descending trendline, suggesting a possible rally ahead.

Sideline investors looking for buying opportunities can accumulate between the $0.261 and $0.273 range.

A daily candlestick close below $0.250 would invalidate the bullish thesis.

1inch (1INCH) price is retesting key support levels on Tuesday after breaking above a descending trendline on Sunday. Technical outlooks suggest a rally ahead and provide a potential buying opportunity for sideline investors in the $0.261 to $0.273 range.

1INCH price could rally after finding support around key levels

The 1inch price broke and closed above the descending trendline (drawn by joining multiple high levels from mid-March) on Sunday and rallied 7% that day. However, on Monday, it erased the gains registered on Sunday and found support around its previous broken trendline. This trendline breakout level at $0.273 roughly coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.271, making this a key reversal zone. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it trades slightly above around $0.279.

Sideline investors looking for buying opportunities can do so between the $0.261 and $0.273 support levels. Suppose 1inch finds support and bounces off the $0.271 level; it could rally 18% to retest its daily resistance level at $0.322.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart trades at 54, above its neutral level, indicating a lean towards the upside.

1INCH/USDT daily chart

Based on IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP), nearly 1,110 addresses accumulated 97.95 million 1INCH tokens at an average price of $0.273. These addresses bought tokens between $0.266 and $0.273, which makes it a key support zone.

Interestingly, the zone mentioned from a technical analysis perspective, the $0.273 level, coincides with the IOMAP findings, making this zone a key reversal area to watch.

1INCH IOMAP chart. Source: IntoTheBlock

However, the bullish thesis would be invalidated if the 1inch price closes below $0.250. This scenario could lead to a further decline in 1inch price to retest its September 16 low of $0.232.