- 1inch price broke and found support around its descending trendline, suggesting a possible rally ahead.
- Sideline investors looking for buying opportunities can accumulate between the $0.261 and $0.273 range.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.250 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
1inch (1INCH) price is retesting key support levels on Tuesday after breaking above a descending trendline on Sunday. Technical outlooks suggest a rally ahead and provide a potential buying opportunity for sideline investors in the $0.261 to $0.273 range.
1INCH price could rally after finding support around key levels
The 1inch price broke and closed above the descending trendline (drawn by joining multiple high levels from mid-March) on Sunday and rallied 7% that day. However, on Monday, it erased the gains registered on Sunday and found support around its previous broken trendline. This trendline breakout level at $0.273 roughly coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.271, making this a key reversal zone. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it trades slightly above around $0.279.
Sideline investors looking for buying opportunities can do so between the $0.261 and $0.273 support levels. Suppose 1inch finds support and bounces off the $0.271 level; it could rally 18% to retest its daily resistance level at $0.322.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart trades at 54, above its neutral level, indicating a lean towards the upside.
1INCH/USDT daily chart
Based on IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP), nearly 1,110 addresses accumulated 97.95 million 1INCH tokens at an average price of $0.273. These addresses bought tokens between $0.266 and $0.273, which makes it a key support zone.
Interestingly, the zone mentioned from a technical analysis perspective, the $0.273 level, coincides with the IOMAP findings, making this zone a key reversal area to watch.
1INCH IOMAP chart. Source: IntoTheBlock
However, the bullish thesis would be invalidated if the 1inch price closes below $0.250. This scenario could lead to a further decline in 1inch price to retest its September 16 low of $0.232.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum lose gains, XRP corrects on Monday, traders brace for $400 million unlocks
Bitcoin erases 2% of its value on Monday and hovers around $67,000. Ethereum holds above $2,600. XRP trades near $0.55 as holders digest developments in lawsuit appeal and Elon Musk’s reaction to the altcoin.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Demand boost is needed to extend gains
Ethereum price declines as it faces resistance around the descending trendline at $2,820. The total amount of ETH held in accumulation addresses reaches a new all-time high. The US Ethereum spot ETF recorded a mild rise in inflows of $78.8 million last week.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL eyes 12% gains even as altcoin gears up for unlock this week
Solana price gained for the fourth consecutive day early on Monday before finding resistance and retracing from around the $170 level.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls sets sight on all-time high
Bitcoin eases slightly on Monday, trading at around $68,400, after a 9.8% rally last week which was bolstered by a $2.13 billion inflow into the US spot Exchange Traded Funds.
Bitcoin: Will the “Uptober” rally reach a fresh all-time high?
Bitcoin rallied nearly 8% so far this week until Friday after breaking its resistance barrier, aiming for a fresh ATH. This rise in Bitcoin’s price is supported by an increase in institutional demand, which showcased a $1.86 billion inflows this week, the largest streak of inflows since mid-July.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.