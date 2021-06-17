- We expect long-term US yields to continue to tick up over the next 3-6 months as the US recovery gains speed and markets really begin to discuss the timing of Fed QE tapering. We now expect two rates hikes in H2 2022 after the more hawkish message from the Federal Reserve this week.
- However, yields will probably range trade with a slight upside risk over summer, as markets remain uncertain of whether the increase in inflation is transitory. The latest Fed message also adds upside
- We continue to expect 10Y US Treasury yields to hit 2.0% on a 6M horizon and 2.2% 12 months from now.
- While reopening has also come to the eurozone, the ECB chose to maintain the exceptionally high pace of QE buying through Q3 21. As such, we expect 10Y Bund yields to edge up a modest 10bp to -0.15% over the next three months and to rise a further 45bp to 0.3% on a 12M horizon. Higher long yields are likely to materialise mainly late in our forecast period - in 2022.
- While we do not expect the ECB, the BoE or the Swedish Riksbank to change policy rates over the next two years, the Norwegian central bank, Norges Bank, looks set to hike in September and December 2021. The Danish central bank, Danmarks Nationalbank, will likely deliver a unilateral Danish rate cut of 10bp, taking key policy rates to -0.6%, within the next few months.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD collapses below 1.1950 on Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD extended its falls below 1.1950, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will come sooner. Jobless claims missed estimates with 412K.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.