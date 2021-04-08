Gold
Spot gold hit three-week high on Thursday after Fed’s minutes showed that the central bank is going to keep ultra-low interest rates for some time that deflated dollar and US yields and boosted metal’s appeal.
Fresh strength cracked pivotal barrier at $1755 (Mar 18 high) with firm break here to generate bullish signal on completion of double-bottom pattern ($1677).
Daily studies show momentum gaining traction and starting to head north after being in a range around the centerline for some days and moving averages (5/10/20/30) turned to bullish configuration, while stochastic is overbought and may provide headwinds.
Fresh bullish acceleration is heading towards strong barrier at $1773 (base of falling and thickening daily cloud), with penetration into cloud to generate fresh bullish signal for test of next key level at $1784 (Fibo 38.2% of $1959/$1676 descend).
Broken Fibo 23.6% barrier ($1723) reverted to solid support which is expected to keep the downside protected. Only return below a cluster of converged daily MA’s (10/20/30) at $1729/25 zone would sideline bulls
Res: 1760; 1771; 1773; 1784
Sup: 1743; 1733; 1729; 1725
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1758.3
- R2 1751.36
- R1 1744.58
- PP 1737.64
-
- S1 1730.86
- S2 1723.92
- S3 1717.14
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.19 as US yields extend falls
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, recapturing 1.19. US ten-year yields dropped below 1.64%, partly related to a disappointing increase in jobless claims. Concerns about vaccines weighed on the euro earlier and Fed Chair Powell's speech is eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the US dollar stabilizes after retreating earlier. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD regains traction, eyes 50-day SMA at $1,762
XAU/USD advanced to a fresh monthly high above $1,750. Next target on the upside is located at $1,762. Buyers are likely to remain in control unless gold makes a daily close below $1,745.
Cardano on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2
Cardano price has formed a bull flag on the 3-day chart. ADA faces one key resistance level before a potential massive breakout to new all-time highs. On-chain metrics suggest that ADA bulls will encounter relatively weak resistance ahead.
Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers
The Powell Put is alive and kicking – meeting minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting have shown a willingness to keep interest rates near zero and bond-buying at a rapid pace.