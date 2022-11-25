XAU/USD
Gold price edges lower in European trading on Friday, after the action repeatedly failed at 10DMA ($1756), with daily techs remaining bullishly aligned after a pullback from Nov 15 peak ($1786) found firm ground just above pivotal Fibo support (38.2% of $1616/$1786), reinforced by rising 20DMA.
The metal is on track for a marginal weekly gains that would partially offset negative signal from previous week’s bearish candle with long upper shadow, with more positive signals from monthly performance, as the yellow metal advanced strongly in December and on track for the first bullish monthly close after seven straight months in red ( November’s rally marks so far the biggest rally since May 2021).
Initial support at $1746 (cracked Fibo 23.6%/5DMA) should ideally hold, however, deeper dips should not exceed key supports at $1721, to keep near-term bulls in play.
Res: 1762; 1771; 1786; 1800.
Sup: 1746; 1732; 1721; 1712.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1768.82
- R2 1763.75
- R1 1759.4
- PP 1754.33
-
- S1 1749.98
- S2 1744.91
- S3 1740.56
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0400 on Black Friday
EUR/USD briefly dropped below 1.0400 during the European trading hours on Friday but managed to erase its losses. The trading action remains subdued on Black Friday and the pair remains on track to end the week in positive territory.
GBP/USD gains traction, trades above 1.2100
GBP/USD dropped below 1.2080 but didn't have a difficult time shaking off the bearish pressure. As trading conditions thin out on Black Friday, the US Dollar struggles to gather strength despite the cautious market mood and allows the pair to hold above 1.2100.
Gold retreats to $1,750 area as US yields edge higher
Gold price turned south and dropped to the $1,750 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day slightly above 3.7%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot on Black Friday.
Ethereum bulls pause bear market rally to $1,400 on account of Thanksgiving
Ethereum price has stopped in its tracks as it approaches a critical hurdle. The drop in momentum can be attributed to Bitcoin’s slump in buying pressure. Regardless, a decisive flip of the immediate barrier could trigger a minor run-up for ETH.
FX next week and yield curve inversions
Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.