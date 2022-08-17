WTI oil
WTI oil price remains under pressure and holding near new seven-month low on Wednesday, following short-lived recovery attempt on Tuesday, which stalled at $90 zone.
The price action holds in red for the fourth straight day, driven by fresh negative sentiment of renewed concerns about global economic growth, as prospects of a global recession warn that demand for oil would weaken.
The most recent data from China showed that industrial production and retail sales unexpectedly slowed, adding to concerns about the recovery of the world’s second largest economy and the biggest oil importer from the slowdown in the second quarter and a narrow escape from contraction is running out of steam.
The negative sentiment was additionally fueled by unexpected and strong fall of the US Empire State Manufacturing Index which fell to the lowest since May 2020.
Positive signal from the US API report on Tuesday which showed a drop in crude inventories was offset by overall negative sentiment and made no significant impact on oil prices.
Technical studies on daily chart show moving averages in full bearish setup and rising negative momentum, while repeated close below broken Fibo support at $88.42 (61.8% of $62.42/$130.48 upleg) boost negative signal.
Also, completion of failure swing pattern on weekly chart add to bearish tone, with weekly close below $88.42 pivot to confirm.
Although bears are in control, oversold stochastic and headwinds from former high at $85.39 (Oct 25 2021) may slow the action for extended consolidation before bears resume towards targets at $80 (psychological) and $78.48 (Fibo 76.4% of $62.42/$130.48).
Broken Fibo support at $88.42 reverted to solid resistance which should ideally cap, with extended upticks to stay under $90.00/$90.36 (psychological / daily Tenkan-sen) to keep bears intact.
Res: 87.67; 88.42; 90.00; 90.36.
Sup: 85.71; 85.39; 81.89; 80.00.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 94.12
- R2 92.11
- R1 89.43
- PP 87.41
-
- S1 84.73
- S2 82.71
- S3 80.03
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!