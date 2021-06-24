When WTI crashed in April 2001 from 29.00's to negative prices, WTI then embarked on a massive rally to trade above 5, 10 and 15 year averages. Along the way higher, WTI built in supports from 49.05 to 71.59 at the 14 year average. Supports higher materialized every 2 and 3 points to monthly averages.

The road lower will be much harder to travel as first breaks are located at 71.59, 71.13 at the 14 and 15 year averages then 66.70 at the 10 year average followed by the 5 year at 53.42.

From 71.13 then next comes 70.79, 69.53, 68.88, 67.53, 66.70, 65.55, 63.48, 63.46, 59.83, 54.58, 53.94, 53.42 at the 5 year average then to continue 52.71, 52.39, 51.68 and 49.05.

Overbought from current 73.00's are located in the averages from 50.00's and the 5 year average at 53.42.

Higher targets and short points can easily travel to 79.99, 85.15, 89.43, 91.80, 92.02, 93.16 and 94.16.

For the next 24 hours, range includes 75.18, 74.62, 74.07 then 72.99 and 72.46. Due to overbought, the strategy moving forward remains short to target breaks at lower averages, particularly the 10 year at 66.70.

GBP/NZD as written target achieved at 1.9661. GBP/NZD traded to lows at 1.9664 from this week's 1.9890 for +232 pips. Target last week was also 1.9661 and not achieved so this trade ran a bit overtime.

